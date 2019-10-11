10 Amazon Halloween Costumes That’ll Make It Seem Like You Put Some Effort Into Dressing Up
It’s October, which means you’re likely gearing up to wow your friends and family with a fun Halloween costume. But between your job and several side gigs, how will you ever have time to put together a suitable ensemble for Allhallows Eve? Amazon, that’s how. Here are Mandatroy’s picks for the best costumes that won’t take up any mental space in your already busy life.
Photo: Anna Bizon (Getty Images)
This is Hallo-wine: Lit Halloween Candy and Alcohol Combinations
1/12
Bavarian Oktoberfest Lederhosen Costume
Get the most out of your Halloween getup with the Bavarian Oktoberfest Lederhosen Costume by wearing it to get obliterated at Oktoberfest, then again for Halloween. And possibly one more time in the year where you'll drink enough beer to believe you really are Bavarian.
Photo: Amazon
2/12
Leg Avenue Beer Babe Oktoberfest Costume
If she opts for Leg Avenue's Beer Babe Oktoberfest Costume, she'll get a lot of miles out of it. Don't believe it? It's the perfect couple's Halloween costume that you can use for role-playing and Oktoberfest!
Photo: Amazon
3/12
Very Cool Vampire Costume
If you're not a Very Cool Vampire, are you even a vampire? It's possible you have all the components to this costume if you're "cool." But if you're not cool or a vampire, opt in with this costume. Note: the extremely cool cane is sold separately.
Photo: Amazon
4/12
Freak-N-Monster Creature Reacher Deluxe Oversized Mask and Costume
Halloween can mean a lot of different things to different people, but we can all agree that its core value is being scary. This is exactly what Freak-N-Monster's Creature Reacher Deluxe Oversized Mask and Costume will allow you to do. Plus, you can use the oversized mask again later to scare the shit out of your friends when they're stoned. You're welcome.
Photo: Amazon
5/12
EraSpooky Men's Astronaut Costume
Go to infinity and beyond with EraSpooky Men's Astronaut Halloween Costume. Everyone loves a man in uniform, especially one that can take you on an intergalactic adventure. Most importantly, there's room in this costume so you can sit back, relax, and gorge on booze and candy. That's the real American way to pull off Halloween.
Photo: Amazon
6/12
Star Wars The Force Awakens Rey Costume
When your lady friend panics about her Halloween costume, help her lean into her nerd sensibilities with Star Wars The Force Awakens Rey Costume. Either that or wear it yourself. Be a trendsetter. Gender is a construct.
Photo: Amazon
7/12
California Costumes Jack The Ripper Set
Be the ultimate lady killer with California Costumes' Jack The Ripper Set. The iconic serial killer from the days of yore probably looked just like everyone else. However, you can look like a killer of note with true cape-ability if you opt for this costume.
Photo: Amazon
8/12
Morphsuit Sugar Skull Skeleton Costumes
Leave little to the imagination with the Morphsuit Sugar Skull Skeleton Costume. Seriously. Just be that dude that confidently wears this at a party and pretends spandex bodysuits aren't terrifying.
Photo: Amazon
9/12
Disguise's Mr./Mrs. Potato Head Costume
Be an icon for once in your life with Disguise's Mr./Mrs. Potato Head Costume. Not only is it the perfect costume for being able to bundle up underneath, but it's comfortable too. And when you're vomiting in a trash can, isn't comfort the only thing you really want?
Photo: Amazon
10/12
California Costumes Men's Toga Set
Sure. You could simply wrap a sheet around yourself like you're an extra in Animal House. But a real man in a capitalistic society would pay real American money to do the same thing. You're a real American man, so buy California Costumes' Men's Toga Set.
Photo: Amazon
11/12
Leg Avenue's Top Gun Flight Suit Costume
Yes. Take a flight on the "highway to the danger zone" with Leg Avenue's Top Gun Flight Suit Costume. You assuredly can wear this again when you go to watch the film's sequel, which will in no way be disappointing.
Photo: Amazon
12/12
Rubie's 'IT' Pennywise Costume
Clowns. Are. Always. Scary. Pennywise is no exception. Will there be other Pennywises at the party? Certainly. But yours will be the best because you're going to be a drunk terror and what's more terrifying that?
Photo: Amazon
It’s good to be bad: Halloween Party Songs That Suck In A Good Way
What costume on this list piques your interest? Let us know what you’ll be wearing this Halloween in the comments!
Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.