10 Amazon Halloween Costumes That’ll Make It Seem Like You Put Some Effort Into Dressing Up

It’s October, which means you’re likely gearing up to wow your friends and family with a fun Halloween costume. But between your job and several side gigs, how will you ever have time to put together a suitable ensemble for Allhallows Eve? Amazon, that’s how. Here are Mandatroy’s picks for the best costumes that won’t take up any mental space in your already busy life.

Photo: Anna Bizon (Getty Images)

This is Hallo-wine: Lit Halloween Candy and Alcohol Combinations

It’s good to be bad: Halloween Party Songs That Suck In A Good Way

What costume on this list piques your interest? Let us know what you’ll be wearing this Halloween in the comments!

Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.