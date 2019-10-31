9 Insanely Unique Halloween Costume Ideas That No One Else Is Capable of Repeating

Halloween is supposed to be fun. But sometimes finding the right costume to wear can be an exhausting amount of pressure. Costumes that look good at home often lose their oomph when standing next to a convincing zombie or that dude who rolls up inside an actual wooden frame as an oil-painted Van Gogh self-portrait. We all know showing up to a party with a crappy costume can lower the bar on your entire night. So skip the stress and ditch the mess by jumping into one of these insanely unique Halloween costumes that raise the bar on dressing up to ludicrous heights.

Photo: Klaus Vedfelt (Getty Images)

Putting on airs: PornHub Drops Halloween List of 2019’s Most Popular Costumes and Characters

1/9 Okra Winfrey Why not let a little misunderstanding turn into a full-blown costume? Find a farmer to grow you a genetically engineered giant okra and just hollow that sucker out. Then just give free shit away all night long.

2/9 A Dinosaur Riding a Horse Kicking a Giant Soccer Ball Sure, it looks easy in the wide open spaces of your home corral. But after dozens of innocent people get trampled at tonight's costume party, this will probably have to be a one-time only deal.

3/9 Inflatable Flailing Arm Man For some odd reason, cops don't like inflatable flailing arm men. If you plan on trick or treating tonight, you might want to check and see if you have medical insurance.

4/9 Every Version of Forrest Gump From little boy Forrest to football Forrest to shrimp boat Forrest to father Forrest, this costume is going to require a lot of planning. If you're going to attempt this by yourself, you'll probably have to move next to a nuclear power plant so you can sprout some extra heads to work with.



5/9 Rachel Ray Charles Lindbergh Get deep with a triple-meta costume that combines several famous people into one. Rachel Ray Charles Lindbergh is a great example. But if you smoke weed right before making your costume, you can come up with a ton of others. The results should be so confusing and unsettling that no one is able to recreate your work or even remember what the hell you're dressed up as.

6/9 The Flaming Guy From 'Anchorman' Anchorman was a great movie. Why not celebrate some of the supporting cast members who don't get a lot of love, like the man on fire during the epic battle scene? We guarantee no one you know will attempt this costume after you nail it.

7/9 Donald Trump When He Was Still Wholesome Turns out, that never actually happened. According to home movies, the guy was always a prick. So technically, you may have a pretty hard time even pulling this one off. But if you do, the world will give you a collective chef's kiss.

8/9 The Green Goblin Franky Zapata can hook you up with jet-powered boots for a small fee (and thousands of hours of training). And your friends will be so impressed with your flying skills they won't even notice your suit is made of felt and held together by safety pins.



9/9 A Sober Version of Yourself This one's too hard. Halloween parties aren't any fun when you're not getting blitzed with your friends and falling into bushes. Screw it. Just go as yourself and drink enough punch to not give a damn. Happy Halloween!

Can it be helped? Halloween Antics You Should Avoid Doing as an Adult

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.