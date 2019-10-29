Culture / Entertainment
Halloween

Halloween Antics You Should Avoid Doing as an Adult

by Nick Perkins

Halloween is a magical time. It’s a time of black cats and goblins and broomsticks and ghosts. Halloween is more than just spooks and scares, however. It’s a chance to put on a mask and be whoever you want to be, to let loose, and embrace your inner child. But without some semblance of responsibility, your outer adult could face some serious jail time. So, let us guide you through the do’s and don’ts of Allhallows Eve. These are the Halloween antics you should avoid doing as an adult.

Cover Photo: FX Network

Tricks and treats: Pairing Your Favorite Halloween Treats With Our Favorite Booze Tricks

Hallow-weird: The 15 Worst and Weirdest Things Trick-or-Treaters Have Received on Halloween

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.