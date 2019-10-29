Halloween Antics You Should Avoid Doing as an Adult

Trick-or-treating.

We know. We’re being total buzzkills. But one of us needs to be the responsible one of the masses. It’s a tough job, but with great power comes great responsibility and we believe it’s our responsibility to tell you that trick-or-treating as a child is OK. Trick-or-treating as a teenager is also OK! Kids should stay young for as long as they can. But once you hit the age of…let’s say 18…it’s time to put the pillowcase back on the pillow. When you turn 18, you get to buy cigarettes, porn, and a uniform for the military. But all of that comes at a cost. The cost is your Halloween candy. Luckily, now that you’re a grown-up, you can just go to the store and buy your own candy without having to worry about whether old Mr. Higgins has poisoned any of it. See, all’s well that ends well.