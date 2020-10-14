12 Smart and Sexy Halloween Costumes That Are So 2020
2020. What a year. With coronavirus, murder hornets, paper toilet hoarding, a hand sanitizer shortage, and a presidential election, the past 10 months have been a non-stop parade of outrageous, unpredictable events. It only makes sense that some of these would be memorialized — and mocked — in Halloween costume form. The bummer, of course, is that because of COVID-19, Halloween is essentially canceled. Alas.
Still, there’s nothing stopping you from getting all dressed up and attending a virtual party or posting an epic Instagram pic. If you’re having trouble picking the perfect get-up (or just need a laugh), we suggest one of these 12 smart and sexy costumes. Don’t let the ‘rona ruin the best holiday of the year.
Hand Sanitizer
This was one of the products playing hard-to-get at peak pandemic. Scarcity is sexy.
Hand Sanitizer (Again)
Because you can never have too much hand sanitizer.
Banana Bread Boredom
Baking banana bread was a huge trend early on in quarantine, though whether or not this costume is as hot as a loaf of the sweet stuff is up for debate.
Mail-In Ballot
Mail-in ballots are the sexiest (and safest) way to vote this year.
Sexy Postal Worker
Whatever makes you feel more, um, comfortable with the USPS is something we heartily endorse. Postal carriers have never been more important -- or hotter.
Sexy Murder Hornet
When insects attack, we only wish they looked like this.
Sexy Containment Suit
This costume went viral back in 2014 when ebola was the virus to beat. Why not resurrect it now in honor of the 'rona?
Bottle of Corona
We could all use a beer right about now, but drinking Corona will never be the same again.
Sexy White Claw
The trendy seltzer everyone was drinking this summer is one sexy beverage.
Toilet Paper
Perhaps the most coveted paper good of the year, this costume epitomizes American's No. 1 obsession of 2020.
Disinfectant Wipes
This costume isn't sexy but it is smart. So many hard surfaces, so many germs. If you ever want to get it on on a table, countertop, or bathroom sink again, you're going to need a canister of these.
Face Mask Bikini
This DIY costume is cheap and easy. Boobs not included.
