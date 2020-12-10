Disemboweling the television series.

For many, Mission: Impossible wasn’t pudding, it was the pineapple upside-down cake of prime-time in the '60s and '70s (it might have been on during the day, who knows? That was a long time ago). CBS’s original anthology series followed IMF leader Jim Phelps (Peter Graves) and his team of talented spies embarking on “impossible” and non-violent missions. Director Brian De Palma’s Mission Impossible threw the ever-relevant Jon Voight in the role of Phelps and fans hated it.

The backlash to Voight’s character wasn’t the result of radically right-wing messages posted online but a deconstruction of a beloved character. In the film, Phelps and his team attempt to prevent the theft of the CIA non-official cover (NOC) list. Unfortunately, the mission fails, Phelps is “shot,” and most of the team dies, save for Cruise’s Hunt—who replaces Phelps as the star. It is ultimately revealed that Voight’s Phelps double-crossed everyone. This twist not only upset fans of the original Phelps (who’s a stand-up guy) but the cast of the television series. So much so, that Graves turned down the opportunity to reprise the role when he read the script.

In a time when Hollywood was rebooting every old TV show as a movie (remember The Brady Bunch Movie?), Mission: Impossible was the one that worked. It took the IMF, made it a Cruise vehicle, implemented high-octane action, and discarded substance. Mission accomplished.