Tom Cruise to Make Movie on International Space Station, ‘Mission: Impossible’ Apparently Now a Reality Show

Earth is a crappy place to be right now and we can’t blame Tom Cruise for wanting to get the heck out of here. In an out-of-this-world partnership, the stunt-happy actor has teamed up with NASA to make a movie on the International Space Station (ISS). Cruise will reportedly take up residence in the multibillion-dollar lab located 250 miles above Earth for the film. He has been preceded by astronauts and people with way too much money on their hands who have traveled to stayed aboard the ISS, but Cruise would be the first actor to shoot a narrative feature film in space.

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Twitter earlier this week after announcing the still-unnamed project.

The one hitch? Tech mogul (and all-around weirdo) Elon Musk is in on the deal through his SpaceX company, and if we know anything about Musk and his outlandish plans, well, they don’t often materialize. Will this film really ever launch? Or will it die a fiery death moments after leaving the ground? We’ll certainly be waiting and watching to find out if this is, indeed, a mission impossible.

Cover Photo: Universal Pictures

