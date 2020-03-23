Doing Their Part: 6 Organizations Helping Those in Need During the Coronavirus Outbreak

The last few weeks haven’t been easy for most Americans (or the rest of the world) because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bars, restaurants, and many other businesses have closed their doors for the foreseeable future. People are out of work (or working from home) and told to stay in their homes to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic. People all over the country have flooded grocery stores and pharmacies, snatching up food and medical supplies. But not everyone has the means to fill a shopping cart with months of groceries.

That’s why it’s so vitally important to support the organizations and services that are helping to feed and give medical supplies to those in need. Take a look at some of those organizations below and lend a hand — without contaminating anyone — via a donation.

Photo: Credit: Sladic (Getty Images)

1/7 No Kid Hungry This organization uses your donations to fund food banks and community pantries. It was created to help feed children in the most impoverished areas. Part of what it’s doing during this coronavirus crisis revolves around getting food for children who would normally get it at school but can't because of shutdowns. Click to donate. Photo: Estersinhache fotografía (Getty Images)

2/7 National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA) For all the people who take care of our homes and families that are now out of work, please click to help.

3/7 Feeding America Feeding America has set up a national grid of food banks all over the country. During the coronavirus outbreak, these food banks are being used to feed those who don’t have access to the basic necessities they need for survival. Click to donate. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)

4/7 UNICEF Also known as The United Nations Children’s Fund, this organization provides needed food and medical supplies to children that have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Click to donate. Photo: picture alliance (Getty Images)



5/7 GlobalGiving This organization has ramped up its efforts in the last few weeks to help with the outbreak. It even created a coronavirus relief fund designed to help areas impacted by providing food, water, and medical supplies. Click to donate. Photo: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle (Getty Images)

6/7 GoFundMe When you think of GoFundMe, your mind likely heads to a gimmicky product that someone hopes will change the world. Well, currently the site is helping to actually make an impact on the world by starting a general relief fund that will help people affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Click to donate. Photo: Jetta Productions Inc (Getty Images)

7/7 Meals on Wheels If you watch the news, you’ll see that those individuals most impacted by this virus are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Meals on Wheels is an organization that delivers meals to elderly people all over the country who might otherwise not be able to leave their homes. Click to donate. Photo: SolStock (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

