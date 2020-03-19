RANKED! The Best Board Games of All Time to Pass the Quarantine Time

If you’re one of the millions of people who are currently hunkering down at home for an extended period of time due to the COVID-19 outbreak, you’re probably already getting bored. You can only watch Netflix, play Fortnite and angrily try to put together a jigsaw puzzle for so long before you start feeling a little loopy. Whether or not you’re quarantined with the novel coronavirus or just social distancing yourself (besides a few friends), the time is right to whip out those classic board games. That’s why we decided to rank the best board games of all time to pass the quarantine time. Check them all out below.

Photo: Tony Hopewell (Getty Images)

1/8 8. Operation Honestly, we aren’t really sure how to play Operation. You’re supposed to remove the guy’s organs for some reason. Nobody would allow a doctor to give them this type of operation. Something seems fishy. We wouldn’t be surprised if the goal is to sell his organs on the black market.

2/8 7. Sorry There’s nothing like being cooped up with someone and constantly (annoyingly) ruining their fun by making them move their pieces back to the beginning of the board and exclaiming “Sorry!”

3/8 6. Twister Twister isn’t a “board game” per se. It’s a big piece of plastic with various colors on it that you place on the floor. You spin to see where you’re supposed to put your various body parts. It’s a good way to get tangled up with that special someone.

4/8 5. Trivial Pursuit You probably already get amped up to participate in a trivia night at your neighborhood pub or craft brewery. Now that they’re all closed, you have to get that fix somehow. Little did you know there’s a classic board game that will fill that gaping hole in your heart.



5/8 4. Clue The best way to play Clue is to first watch the classic comedy based on the game. Or vice versa. Just make a night of it. Either way, somebody is going to kill Colonel Mustard in the study with a candlestick and that is going to be bananas.

6/8 3. The Game of Life This game is a fairly accurate portrayal of the classic nuclear family. You get a car, start a family, get a job, make that cash and then you die (you die at the end, right?). There’s no pandemic in this game, but otherwise it’s morbid fun for the whole family.

7/8 2. Monopoly When we think of board games, there’s one that immediately comes to mind. It’s hard to top the hard-hitting action of putting a few hotels on Boardwalk and scooping up all the railroads. Monopoly is the perfect game for a quarantine as long as you don’t mind playing a game that takes six hours to complete.

8/8 1. Scrabble If you’re a bad speller or not very creative, games like Scrabble and Boggle aren’t for you. But, if you’re the type of person who revels in learning a new word or you just happen to read a book or two every now and then, this is the perfect game to end in you angrily yelling at your grandma because she couldn’t explain what a “qat” is.

