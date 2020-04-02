We Needed This: You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies Online

For years, if you’ve wanted to get your hands on a box of Girl Scout cookies, you had to either know someone who had a daughter in the Girl Scouts or run into a gaggle of Girl Scouts hawking Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Caramel DeLites. Otherwise you were out of luck and there would be no Girl Scout cookies for you until next year. But, with the COVID-19 outbreak and the fact that it’s probably not a great idea to have kids selling cookies door to door, you can finally order your beloved cookies online.

Girl Scouts of America announced last week that sales were going digital. The system is set up so that your local Girl Scouts still receive the money from your sweet treat habit. So, since you’re obviously social distancing and the likelihood is that you don’t have a sister or daughter who happens to be a Girl Scout, all you need to do is visit this website to order.

Simply type in your zip code and you’ll be directed to your local page where you can purchase or donate box after box of Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, or any of your other favorite flavors for only $5 a box (plus shipping). If these comforting cookies delivered right to your door don’t make quarantine easier, nothing will.

Photo: MarkCoffeyPhoto (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

