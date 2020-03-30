Living / Food & Drink
healthy foods

Survival of the Fittest: How to Crank Up Your Immune System to 11 With These Healthy Foods

by Christopher Osburn

By now, depending on your job, you’re probably sheltering in place in the comfort (and boredom) of your own home. You’re either out of work or working from home with a fair amount of free time to read, watch Netflix, and stare blankly out the window at the world you aren’t supposed to walk around in. Given this extra free time, you’re probably gorging yourself on carb-filled, fatty junk food just to pass the time. If you’re already eating because you’re bored, you might as well munch on healthy foods that will help keep your immune system in tip-top shape (and hopefully keep you coronavirus-free). Check out all the immune-boosting foods below.

Photo: RossHelen (Getty Images)

Quarantine hacks: Stock Your Pantry and Fridge (So You Don’t Have to Go Out Every Other Day)

Soul food: Cambridge, Massachusetts Mayor Pays Local Restaurants to Feed the Homeless

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.