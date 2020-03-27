The Mandatory Quarantine Hack Guide to Stocking Your Pantry and Fridge (So You Don’t Have to Go Out Every Other Day)

When panic set in about the coronavirus outbreak, you probably rushed to your neighborhood grocery store and snatched up all the toilet paper, paper towels, meat, canned goods, and frozen pizzas your little hands could hold. You probably thought you bought enough to last you a few weeks at least. But, a week of “self-isolation” has yielded some poor results in the food preservation department. There’s just something about binging The Office that makes you want to snack on everything in your cupboard from pizza logs to pretzels. Even the one-pound can of mixed nuts stood no chance against your boredom eating.

Obviously, you’re not about to venture into this contaminated world. You’re probably going to use Door Dash, Instacart, or some other delivery service to restock your doomsday kit. But, this time, you definitely need to be smarter about your choices. This might seem like a ridiculous task because when you look at the Instacart app, all you want to do is order a dozen buckets of cheese balls. But, with our help, you can actually stock your pantry and fridge without fear of it being depleted in two days.

Photo: Sean Malyon (Getty Images)

1/8 Alcoholic Drinks Sure, you probably want to stockpile your favorite craft lager. But you definitely don’t want to be wasting room in your fridge that could be used for food that’s actually pivotal to your survival. It doesn’t mean you can’t drink. Instead, opt for wine and liquor that can be stored (and served) at room temperature. Don’t worry. You can still get boozed up.

2/8 Snacks If you’re “self-isolating” and “sheltering in place,” you’re going to get hungry a lot. Instead of always making a sandwich or rifling through your pre-made frozen meals, you’re going to want a few snacks on hand. Pretzels, potato chips, Cheetos, Triscuits, and the like will help make your time at home seem at least a little bit normal for a few moments.

3/8 Canned Goods If you’re buying fresh fruits and veggies, you’re making a big mistake. Unless you plan on cooking with that celery, those carrots, or that eggplant right away, you’re just wasting money. Pretty much any vegetable or fruit that you could want comes in a can. Plus, those canned peaches or corn will be just as fresh in six months as they are today. We can’t say the same thing about their fresh alternatives.

4/8 Hot Sauce In the gran scheme of things, it might not seem important. But, that tiny bottle of Tabasco or Frank’s Red Hot could make a big difference in combating the monotony of being stuck in your house or apartment. Adding a little zing to your mac and cheese or eggs might be the most excitement you get all day.



5/8 Oats Oats can easily last for a few years in your pantry. Stocking up on oats is a great idea because you can eat them for breakfast, bake them into breads, and make cookies with them.

6/8 Pasta Like Italian food? Like macaroni and cheese? Well, buy a bunch of boxes of pasta. It’s another item that won’t take up room in your fridge and lasts forever. Plus, you can make an easy meal with some olive oil and Parmesan cheese (maybe throw in a little broccoli) if you have nothing else in the house. Grab a bunch of different varieties so you never get tired of one shape or texture. Nobody wants that.

7/8 Peanut Butter and Jelly If you must have bread, store it in the fridge or freezer to make it last longer. It would be a waste to buy a loaf and have it end up moldy before you get around to eating it. But, don’t buy cold cuts. They don’t last very long in the fridge so there’s no way to stock up. Instead, buy peanut butter and jelly. You don’t even have to refrigerate peanut butter and it will last for months. Plus, who doesn’t love a good ol' PB&J?

8/8 Toilet Paper We’re not saying that you need to go out and buy all the toilet paper you see. It’s just that if you don’t have a bidet, eventually you’re going to need toilet paper. Just buy a large package and you should be good to go (literally). Just make sure you save some for everyone else. We’re all in this together and we all need to use the restroom.

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.