RANKED! Finger Foods We’re Going to Miss Now That We Shouldn’t Have Our Hands in Our Mouths

If you’re anything like us, as soon as someone told us that one of the best ways to stop the spread of coronavirus was to not touch our face, we couldn’t help but do it. Like a little kid forced to sit on their hands because they can’t stop touching their peers, we felt like we needed some way to stop ourselves from rubbing our face from top to bottom.

But, as the weeks have progressed and as we’ve washed and Purell-ed the heck out of our hands after literally touching anything, we’ve gotten used to keeping our hands away from our faces. But, how are we supposed to stay away from handheld eats like chicken fingers and mini pizza bagels? Well, if we stay true to what doctors and scientists are saying (and we prefer to do just that), we’re going to have to say goodbye to finger foods for the foreseeable future.

We’ll miss them like we miss all professional sports — except cricket — but we’ll greet these finger foods with open arms (and open mouths) when this whole crisis blows over. In the meantime, as our stomachs begin to rumble uncontrollably, we’d like to rank the best finger foods we can pretty much no longer eat. Check them all out below.

Photo: blackCAT (Getty Images)

1/8 8. Cheese and Crackers This is one of our favorite finger foods because it’s two foods in one. You have your savory, salty cheese on top of a crisp cracker. You need to use your fingers to put this together and your hands to direct the whole operation towards your mouth. It’s a double no-go.

2/8 7. Onion Rings Unless you add an onion ring to a burger, there’s honestly no way to eat them without using your fingers. Do we really need to be eating fried, battered onion rings anyway?

3/8 6. Egg Rolls If you eat your eggs rolls with a fork and a knife, you’re probably the kind of creep who eats a candy bar the same way. We have no place for you here. Hold off on these crispy, handheld foods for a little while.

4/8 5. Chicken Fingers Since you’re not supposed to stick your fingers in your mouth and these tasty bad boys are literally called chicken fingers, we assume that they shouldn’t be anywhere near your face until this crisis is completely over.



5/8 4. Mini Pizza Bagels The commercial jingle goes: “Pizza in the evening. Pizza in the morning. Pizza at suppertime. When pizza’s on a bagel, you can eat pizza any time.” Well, right now you can’t because your fingers are covered in hand sanitizer and have no room for tiny bagels.

6/8 3. Pigs in a Blanket We always found this to be a gross name for a food. But, this mini hot dog (or sausage) wrapped in a crispy croissant crust will have to be kept off our late-night munching menu for at least the next few weeks (or months).

7/8 2. French Fries Here's another food that can be eaten with a fork if you’re OK with only having one fry at a time. We certainly aren’t and that’s why we’ll hold off on these fried, salty treasures for a few weeks.

8/8 1. Chicken Wings We’re going to miss chicken wings. Honestly, we probably could find a way to eat them like some kind of noob with a fork and knife. But the best part is licking your fingers afterwards, so what’s the point of even eating them?

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.