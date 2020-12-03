Chocolate Santas Wearing Face Masks Are on Every Sweet Tooth’s Wish List This Year, We’ll Eat Anything to Fill the Void at This Point

Coronavirus may be dead-set on destroying our holiday season, but there’s one tradition it can’t touch: chocolate Santas.

Yes, sweet tooths all over the world will be buying and bingeing on the (honestly) waxy, edible statues that don’t even taste good but do the job of flooding our systems with sugary, milky chocolate like they do every year.

But one confectioner in Hungary is honoring both the state of the world and our collective need for a sugar coma with his clever twist on the traditional holiday treat. He’s suiting his chocolate Santas up with marzipan masks. It started as a joke but his business got seriously busy as word about the masked Santas spread.

“I think by the time Santa comes he will have to wear a mask because Santa has to show a good example to people,” candyman Laszlo Rimoczi told Reuters. He makes 100 of the chocolate masked Santas a day from gluten-free (but still totally gluttonous) Italian chocolate and sells them out of a shop in his house.

While he had originally only offered the chocolate Santas in small sizes, customers demanded their larger edible St. Nick’s wear masks, too. “Our customers now only want masked Santas,” Rimoczi said.

The chocolatier is embracing the surge of interest in his Santas, aware that if all goes well, this will be a limited-time-only edition of his classic Kris Kringle treats.

“I am sure next year I will sell only a fraction of these, as Santas will no longer have to wear a mask,” he said.

At this point, we’ll eat any kind of chocolate to fill the void. It doesn’t even have to be Santa-shaped.

Cover Photo: picture alliance / Contributor (Getty Images)

