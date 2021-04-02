Living / Food & Drink

Girl Scouts Coffee Says Now You Will Be Accosted in Parking Lots With Scalding Hot Drinks (Good Luck Declining Their Offer!)

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Dunkin’

Every spring, the world begins to thaw and signs that the frigid winter is behind us begin to appear. We see green grass peeking out from dirty snowdrifts, flowers begin to pop up in random places, and Girl Scouts begin to hawk their mouth-watering cookies for the demanding masses. In recent years, on top of being able to snag a few boxes of Caramel deLites, Thin Mints, and Tagalongs, you’ve been able to buy Girl Scout Cookie-inspired iced, cold brew, and hot coffee at Dunkin’ locations.

This year, the chain is making it even easier for you to drink your favorite desserts because it’s selling Girl Scout Cookie flavors as bottled iced coffees. Just like the brand collaborated with Harpoon to make coffee-infused beers, it’s joining with the Girl Scouts of America to make pre-bottled iced coffees perfect for the cookie fan in your life.

Dunkin’ is dropping three different Girl Scout Cookie-inspired iced coffees for the first time ever. The collaboration is bringing us Thin Mints, S’mores, and Coconut Caramel iced coffee flavors available at Dunkin locations as well as in bottles at Walmart, CVS, and other stores.

Each bottled iced coffee comes in a 13.7-ounce bottle. Perfect for cookie fans on the go and as a complementary sipper to pair with your favorite Girl Scout Cookies. We couldn’t think of a better way to officially welcome the start of spring.

