Living / Food & Drink

Plant-Based Filet Mignon is Real, Meanwhile Meat Loving Men Everywhere Are Just So Happy For You!

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Juicy Marbles 

If you’ve paid any attention to the world of food in recent years, you’ve seen that there’s a major push to find meat-free options that actually taste good. Sure, you can still visit your local restaurant and still find a barely edible mashed bean-based burger as their “vegetarian” burger option. But, in the last few years, we’ve seen the rise of “Impossible” burgers, 3D-printed meat, and meatless options that taste so much like the real thing, they’d even confuse the biggest carnivores.

A great example is the newest addition to the meatless universe, plant-based filet mignon. We know what you’re thinking. The idea of mimicking a juicy filet mignon doesn’t seem likely. But somehow the folks at Juicy Marbles did it.

Tilen Travnik, Luka Sincek, and Maj Hrovat, the co-founders of Juicy Marbles, created this cut of filet mignon without even using 3D-printers, laboratories, or GMOs. They were able to mimic the muscle texture and marbling of the juicy cut of meat by arranging protein fibers using a machine called the Meat-o-matic Reverse Grinder™ 9000. And, even though it sounds like something Dan Aykroyd might have tried to sell on Saturday Night Live back in 1976, it really works.

While we can take their word for it, we honestly still have our doubts. Until we actually taste this veggie-based meat fully prepared, we’re just not sure we’re ready to give up our juicy, bloody, still mooing cut of beef.

Ranked! The 10 Best Buddy Comedy Sequels

Meanwhile in Los Angeles: Dudes Are Bathing in Pools of Bean Dip to Save Their Favorite Restaurants

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.