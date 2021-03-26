Sour Patch Kids Bath Bomb Says It’s Now Slightly More Acceptable to Drink Your Bath Water

Photo: Sour Patch Kids

Years ago, if you wanted a bubble bath, you would either pour shampoo or body wash into the tub or you’d spring for some fancy bubble bath soap. Now, if you want a bubble bath you’ll simply fill the tub and drop a bath bomb into it. It will fizzle, melt, and bubble, filling your bath with aromatic, soapy water. But, in recent years, even this practice has become boring and mundane. Luckily, the folks at Sour Patch Kids have decided to bring a little more tart, salty, and more or less unnecessary flavor to bath time.

Yes, that’s right, Sour Patch Kids bath bombs are real and they’re available to purchase at a variety of places including the official Sour Patch Kids website, Walmart.com, Amazon, and even at Aldi stores.

Flavors (would you refer to a bath bomb as flavors?) include blue raspberry, watermelon, and others. They sell for $4 each at Aldo or $9.99 for a set of two on the official website.

While we have no idea how delicious or disgusting these bath bombs are, we do know that the only way to complement a bath filled with the aroma and flavor of Sour Patch Kids is to actually nosh on the sweet and sour candies themselves. It’ll likely be the most delicious bath you ever take. They’re probably better than other strange bath bombs including waffle, Hot Wheels, Jaws, and the creepy bath bombs that turn your bathwater pitch black.

1/12 Vegan Swears by ‘Semen Smoothies’ to Keep COVID Away For more weird news, click here. Photo: @tracykissfitness (Instagram)

2/12 Full-Facial Hot-Waxes Are Newest TikTok Grooming Trend (We Have The Videos To Prove It) For more weird news, click here. Photo: @kapsalonfreedomboxmeer (TikTok)



3/12 Meanwhile in Colombia: Teenaged Girl Fights Off 3 Armed Robbers With Machete, Slashes Her Way Into Our Hearts For more weird news, click here. Photo: Images Say More About Me Than Words (Getty Images)

4/12 Half-Naked Ice Skater Goes Viral After Falling Through Ice (Shrinkage Is Mother Nature’s Greatest Revenge) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Twitter



5/12 Instagram Model Goes Viral For Flashing Her Ass All Over New York, God Bless America For more weird news, click here. Photo: @vegilates (Instagram)

6/12 Meanwhile in Oregon: Brewery Recalls Beer With Potentially Explosive Cans, A New Kind of Punch Drunk For more weird news, click here. Photo: simonkr (Getty Images)



7/12 Congratulations? New Dad Runs Off With Girlfriend’s Mom, Takes ‘Family Man’ to a Whole New World For more weird news, click here. Photo: Facebook

8/12 Elon Musk Changes Twitter Avatar to Picture of Fork in the Road, And Now the Internet Is Having a Panic Attack (Another One) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Pool (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in New Jersey: Landmark Trump Casino Demolished In Fiery Explosion, A Sign 2021 Will Be A Good Year For more weird news, click here. Photo: Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

10/12 Kim Kardashian Shouts At the Internet For Trolling Her Daughter’s Oil Painting For more weird news, click here. Photo: Marianna Massey (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Portland: Police Guard Dumpster Against Hungry Crowd, Sparks Curiosity As to How Those Stimulus Checks Are Going For more weird news, click here. Photo: Juniper Simonis (Twitter)

12/12 Meanwhile in Texas: Amber Alert Mistakenly Used For Possessed Doll For more weird news, click here. Photo: Universal Pictures

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.