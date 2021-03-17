Rub-a-Dub-Dub: Dudes Taking Baths Together is the New TikTok Trend

After a year of coronavirus quarantine, we’re all desperate for some social interaction, no matter what form it might take. But there are certain things we’ll draw the line at. TikTok users apparently do not feel the same way. How do we know? Because men are taking baths together on the social media platform.

Strange, but true. Getting bubbly with your bros is the new TikTok trend. Several videos are making the rounds, and they include groups of three or more dudes enjoying a sudsy dunk together, be it in a traditional bathtub, jacuzzi, or natural springs. Sometimes they sip beer. Other times they review bath bombs. Thankfully, they wear swim shorts. But they’re awfully cozy with one another.

It would appear bubble baths – no matter their formerly feminine implications – have become a modern form of male bonding. It’s all good, clean fun…so why do we feel so dirty watching this? Maybe it’s the historical implications of male-only bathhouses, but we’re having trouble fathoming ever doing this with our pals. We like them well enough, but we really don’t need to get wet and wild (or even wet and mild) with them. We’ll drink our beers together at the bar instead, thanks.

Cover Photo: TikTok

