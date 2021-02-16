Living / Food & Drink

Meanwhile in Oregon: Brewery Recalls Beer With Potentially Explosive Cans, A New Kind of Punch Drunk

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: simonkr (Getty Images)

In recent years, there’s been a lot of innovation in the craft beer world. We’re well past simple lagers, pilsners, and IPAs (although you can still find them everywhere). Craft beer has moved on to hazy, unfiltered, juicy, New England-style IPAs, lactose filled milkshake IPAs, and even fruit-centric, smoothie sour ales. But all of this innovation doesn’t come without a cost. Sometimes unique ideas on paper don’t translate as well in the real world. Such is the case with Oregon’s Oakshire Brewing which had to issue a recall on one of its beers because people complained that the cans were exploding.

We’ve all cracked open a beer that we didn’t know was shaken up only to have it explode in our faces. We can handle that. But, when a can explodes for seemingly no reason, that’s when you have a problem. Oakshire Brewing has released a half-dozen smoothie sour ales including Double Berry Passion Swirl, Triple Berry Cinnamon Swirl, and Pog and Blueberry Coconut Dreamsicle. Personally, while they all seem a bit busy for our liking, the brewery didn’t run into trouble until it released Mango Raspberry Cheesecake Smoothie Sour Ale.

Apparently, due to refermenting in the can, this release is exploding in people’s faces and in their fridges. According to a press release from the brewery, the cans are bulging and bursting due to the aforementioned refermenting. Due to the obvious safety concern, anyone with a bottle should put on safety gloves, a face shield or goggles, and slowly remove the beer from their refrigerator before placing it into an outdoor dumpster or garbage can.

When people say that 2021 is going off with a bang, we’re pretty sure this isn’t what they meant. But, if anything can sum up what this New Year has already been about, this is it.

Vitamin C What I Did There? 4 Plane Passengers Eat 66 Pounds of Oranges to Avoid Paying Fees

Ranked! Shower Beers: The 10 Greatest Cold Ones to Enjoy With a Hot Soak

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.