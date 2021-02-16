Meanwhile in Oregon: Brewery Recalls Beer With Potentially Explosive Cans, A New Kind of Punch Drunk

Photo: simonkr (Getty Images)

In recent years, there’s been a lot of innovation in the craft beer world. We’re well past simple lagers, pilsners, and IPAs (although you can still find them everywhere). Craft beer has moved on to hazy, unfiltered, juicy, New England-style IPAs, lactose filled milkshake IPAs, and even fruit-centric, smoothie sour ales. But all of this innovation doesn’t come without a cost. Sometimes unique ideas on paper don’t translate as well in the real world. Such is the case with Oregon’s Oakshire Brewing which had to issue a recall on one of its beers because people complained that the cans were exploding.

We’ve all cracked open a beer that we didn’t know was shaken up only to have it explode in our faces. We can handle that. But, when a can explodes for seemingly no reason, that’s when you have a problem. Oakshire Brewing has released a half-dozen smoothie sour ales including Double Berry Passion Swirl, Triple Berry Cinnamon Swirl, and Pog and Blueberry Coconut Dreamsicle. Personally, while they all seem a bit busy for our liking, the brewery didn’t run into trouble until it released Mango Raspberry Cheesecake Smoothie Sour Ale.

Apparently, due to refermenting in the can, this release is exploding in people’s faces and in their fridges. According to a press release from the brewery, the cans are bulging and bursting due to the aforementioned refermenting. Due to the obvious safety concern, anyone with a bottle should put on safety gloves, a face shield or goggles, and slowly remove the beer from their refrigerator before placing it into an outdoor dumpster or garbage can.

When people say that 2021 is going off with a bang, we’re pretty sure this isn’t what they meant. But, if anything can sum up what this New Year has already been about, this is it.

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.