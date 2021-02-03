Ranked! Shower Beers: The 10 Greatest Cold Ones to Enjoy With a Hot Soak

If you’ve never enjoyed the majesty of a shower beer, we feel bad for you. If you’re new to this practice, it’s really quite simple and the explanation is right there in the name. It’s literally a beer you sip on while you take a shower. The reasons for this include: you’re in a hurry, you’re an obsessive multi-tasker, or you simply just want a beer while you get clean using soap and water. This practice is so common that you can even buy shower beer (or wine or cocktail) holders that can be suctioned to your shower wall.

But, while we’ve educated you on the mystique of shower beer consumption, we need to explain the rules a little further. We’re not here to tell you that you can’t drink your favorite beer. Just know that you might not be happy with your choice to attempt to drink a whole 13 percent barrel-aged stout or 10 percent barley wine. It’s just not a good idea unless you’re one of those weirdos who shower for a half hour. Instead, try one of these lower ABV, thirst-quenching brews perfectly suited to be paired with a refreshing, and cleansing shower.

Photo: Jose A. Bernat Bacete (Getty Images)

1/10 10) Karbach Viva Chela (ABV: 5.5 percent) This beer is so crisp, tangy, slightly salty, and refreshing that you might want to stay in the shower all day. This cerveza with salt and lime is tangy and thirst-quenching and perfect for a soak. Photo: Karbach

2/10 9) Oskar Blue One-y (ABV: 4 percent) This low-calorie, low-ABV hazy IPA isn’t low in flavor. It’s full of juicy, hazy tangerine, grapefruit, guava, and malt flavors perfectly suited to be slowly sipped in the shower. Photo: Oskar Blues



3/10 8) Firestone Walker Easy Jack (ABV: 4 percent) This session IPA is dry-hopped with the likes of CTZ, Amarillo, Simcoe Dry Hops Mosaic, Mandarina, Melon, Citra, Amarillo to give it a fresh, fruity, memorable flavor perfect for a shower. Photo: Firestone Walker

4/10 7) Founders All Day IPA (ABV: 4.7 percent) There’s a reason this is one of the most popular session beers of all time. This IPA is light, refreshing, and a perfect balance of hops, malts, and grains. Drink it in the shower and then the rest of the day. Photo: Founders



5/10 6) Modern Times Beer Fortunate Islands (ABV: 5 percent) This beer is labeled as a “tropical pale ale.” It’s pretty much the combination of a juicy, tropical fruit-flavored IPA and refreshing, complex pale ale. It’s also perfect as a shower beer. Photo: Modern Times

6/10 5) Bell’s Oarsman’s Ale (ABV: 4 percent) This tart wheat ale is a perfect mix of fresh crisp, tart, and citrus flavors. It’s so much more than simply a wheat beer. It’s tangy and filled with enough hop presence to make the most ardent hop fans happy. Photo: Bell’s



7/10 4) Victory Prima Pils (ABV: 5.3 percent) This iconic pilsner is brewed with traditional German hops. This gives it a light, refreshing flavor with hints of orange peels, grapefruit, as well as subtle floral notes. It’s one of the most crushable shower beers on this list. Photo: Victory

8/10 3) Other Half All Green Everything (ABV: 5 percent) This session IPA was made in collaboration with Greenwood Park using Amarillo, Citra, Mosaic, and Motueka hops. It’s light, crisp, and full of floral flavors that pair perfectly with the fresh scent of a bar of soap. Photo: Other Half



9/10 2) Springdale Pearly (ABV: 4.5 percent) Springdale has made a name for itself in the brewing world in the last few years. One of its best year-round brews is Pearly White, a tart, slightly tangy, sessionable wheat beer with flavors like orange peels and coriander. Photo: Springdale

10/10 1) Tröegs Sunshine Pils (ABV: 4.5 percent) One of the most perfect pilsners on the market. This fresh, complex, refreshing brew is filled with a great combination of hops, barley, and lager yeast to make this one of the best shower sippers of all time. Photo: Tröegs

