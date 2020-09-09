RANKED! The Mandatory Best Beginner Beers (For People Who Hate Beer)

Beer isn’t for everyone. Regardless of whether or not you’re a fully functioning adult, you don’t have to like it. While we love beer, we won’t hold it against you if you don’t. Enjoy your whiskey, rum, hard seltzer, or wine all day. Or, don’t drink anything with alcohol in it. We really don’t mind. Although, if you’re not a huge fan of beer, but you want to find a few beers to ease your way in, we’ve got your covered.

We’re all about helping. That’s why we decided to make a list of the best beginner beers for people who think they hate beer. Check them all out below.

1/8 8. Abita Purple Haze This fruity, subtly tart beer is brewed with real raspberries. It gives the drink a pleasing purple hue and makes it a totally crushable summer sipper. Photo: Abita

2/8 7. Leinenkugel Summer Shandy A shandy is a beer mixed with lemonade. This gives a beer a tart, sweet, lemony flavor that pairs well with the refreshing, light beer underneath. Photo: Leinenkugel



3/8 6. Schöfferhofer First released in 2007, this German radler is made by combining wheat beer and grapefruit. It’s tart, sweet, refreshing and full of tropical citrus flavors. Photo: Schöfferhofer

4/8 5. Blue Moon This Belgian white is a staple of pretty much every bar and restaurant menu for a reason. It’s hazy, juicy, and crisp with hints of Valencia orange peels. Pair it with an orange slice to kick it into another gear. Photo: Blue Moon



5/8 4. 10 Barrel Crush Guava The newest “Crush” offering from 10 Barrels is a sour, crisp, refreshing, light beer bursting with tart, juicy guava flavors. Photo: 10 Barrel

6/8 3. 21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon As long as you enjoy the juicy, melon taste of a summery watermelon, this is the perfect beer for you. On top of the subtle watermelon flavor, it’s full of crisp citrus and wheat. Photo: 21 st Amendment



7/8 2. Founders Mas Agave If you like margaritas, you’ll probably enjoy this 10 percent ABV imperial gose that was brewed with lime agave, and sea salt before aging in tequila barrels. Photo: Founders

8/8 1. Karbach Viva Chela This 5.5 percent Mexican-style lager is crisp, refreshing, and zesty because of the addition of salt and tart lime. Photo Karbach

