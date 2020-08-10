National S’mores Day: Celebrate the Perfect End of Summer With These Chocolate Beers

Photo: Jamie Grill (Getty Images)

There are few treats more entrenched in a traditional summer than the iconic s’more. The contraction of the phrase “some more,” this combination of toasted marshmallow, milk chocolate, and graham crackers can be traced back to the 1920s when it was initially created by the Campfire Marshmallow Company as the “Graham Cracker Sandwich.” It’s great on its own but is made even better when paired with a beer.

And since we’re all about excess, we don’t pair our s’mores with a light lager or an IPA. We pair our favorite melty chocolate-based campfire treat with an equally chocolate-filled beer. Scroll below to find our favorites and drink ’em down in honor of National S’mores Day on Aug. 11.

1/8 Stone Brewing Xocoveza If you’ve ever tried Mexican coffee or hot chocolate, you know that it’s full of spices to give it an extra kick of heat. This beer is like the stout version of Mexican chocolate and gets its spice from pasilla peppers, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, coffee, and chocolate. Photo: Stone

2/8 Young's Double Chocolate Stout Like Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout, Young’s Double Chocolate Stout has been around for years. This decadent stout is made with Pale Ale, crystal malt, chocolate malt, a blend of sugars, various hops, and real dark chocolate. Photo: Young’s



3/8 Artisan Ales Prairie BOMB! One of the most loved stouts ever made, Artisan Ales PRAIRIE BOMB! is an explosion of malts, coffee, chocolate, and ancho chili peppers. It’s sweet, spicy, and the perfect warmer as you make s’mores by a roaring fire on a cool, summer night. Photo: Artisan Ales

4/8 Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout One of the most famous chocolate beers ever made, this 10.1 percent chocolate bomb was first introduced in 1994. It gets its flavors from six different malts and many months of maturation. It pretty much tastes like a melted chocolate bar mixed with booze and we love every sip. Photo: Brooklyn



5/8 Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus There’s a reason this American stout is called “Sweet Baby Jesus!” That’s because this is exactly the phrase you’ll exclaim after taking a sip of this 6.2 percent rich, luxurious chocolate and peanut butter-centric brew. Photo: Duclaw

6/8 Oskar Blues Death By Coconuts This 6.5 percent Irish porter has been around since 2015 and is eagerly awaited each holiday season. Made with liquid Cholaca syrup that was made from cacao before being sweetened with coconut sugar, along with roasted coconut, this is like the beer equivalent of a Mounds bar. Photo: Oskar Blues



7/8 Rogue Double Chocolate Stout If you enjoy stouts and chocolate, you might as well double up and drink a Rogue Double Chocolate stout. It’s a revamping of the brand’s original Rogue Chocolate Stout with the addition of Dutch bittersweet chocolate. Photo: Rogue

8/8 Southern Tier Nitro Hot Cocoa This 10 percent Imperial Milk Stout is rich, creamy, and perfect for the end of summer and beginning of fall. Made with natural chocolate and marshmallows, there might not be a better beer to pair with s’mores. Photo: Southern Tier

