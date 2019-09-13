8 Solid Fall Beers to Make the Campfire Complete

Fall is campfire season. Whether you’re on a camping trip or hosting friends and family at a bonfire in your backyard, a big, blazing fire will warm your body and your spirits as the days grow ever darker. But while you’re watching the flames grow and listening to your cousin regale the crowd with his wacky catfish story for the 20th time, you’re going to need a tasty beer to sip on (and maybe even some s’mores to snack on). We’ve gathered up our favorite fall beers for a brisk evening around the fire pit. Check them all out below.

1/8 Alaskan Smoked Porter In recent years, a handful of craft brewers have tried their hand at making smoked beers. One of the best is Alaskan Smoked Porter, a beer that was pretty much made to be enjoyed near a smoky fire. Photo: Alaskan Brewing

2/8 Bell's Best Brown There’s no wrong time to enjoy this well-made brown ale. But, it’s perfect for a crisp fall night by the fire. Photo: Bell’s

3/8 Deschutes Hop Trip Hop Trip is a pale ale, but it’s only available in the fall. That’s because there’s room for hop-filled ales in the fall as well as rich porters and stouts. Photo: Deschutes

4/8 Founders Breakfast Stout Even though this beer is called Breakfast Stout, we honestly wouldn’t encourage drinking it before at least mid-afternoon. That’s why this barrel-aged stout is also well-suited for sipping around an evening fire. Photo: Founders



5/8 Jack's Abby Copper Legend If you only drink one Oktoberfest-style beer this year, make it Copper Legend. It’s malty, sweet, refreshing, and will definitely become your fall go-to. Photo: Jack’s Abby

6/8 Southern Tier Harvest Ale This is the kind of beer that is eagerly awaited at the end of every summer. It’s rich, complex, and well-balanced. The perfect beer to pair with a cool evening. Photo: Southern Tier

7/8 Spaten Optimator The only non-American brand on this list, Spaten is well known for its Oktoberfest beer, but we want to kick it up a notch and that’s why we like to drink this 7.6 percent doppelbock on cold nights instead. Photo: Spaten

8/8 Surly Surlyfest Like Copper Legend, no fall is complete without this variation on the classic Oktoberfest. By variation, we mean that it’s a dry-hopped rye lager instead of a Märzen. Photo: Surly

