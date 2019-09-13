Living / Food & Drink
beers

8 Solid Fall Beers to Make the Campfire Complete

by Christopher Osburn

Fall is campfire season. Whether you’re on a camping trip or hosting friends and family at a bonfire in your backyard, a big, blazing fire will warm your body and your spirits as the days grow ever darker. But while you’re watching the flames grow and listening to your cousin regale the crowd with his wacky catfish story for the 20th time, you’re going to need a tasty beer to sip on (and maybe even some s’mores to snack on). We’ve gathered up our favorite fall beers for a brisk evening around the fire pit. Check them all out below.

Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

Brews news: 6 Seasonal Brews You’ll Want to Suck On This Fall

Bad news beers: The Most Unhealthy Beers You Thought Were Healthy

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.