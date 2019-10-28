Double Dark Trouble: Celebrate National Chocolate Day Right (With These Chocolatey Beers)

Just like Chance the Rapper, we’re grown-ass kids. That’s why we still get overly excited for National Chocolate Day, which conveniently falls on Oct. 28, just ahead of Halloween. We love every variety of the cocoa-infused treat, from Hershey’s bars to M&M’s. We love chocolate so much that we even like to drink it in beer form. That’s why we’re extra stoked to pour a pint (or three) of these chocolate-based brews on this sweet food holiday. Check out some of our favorites sips below.

Photo: Jonathan Kantor (Getty Images)

1/8 Boulevard Chocolate Ale This 8.7 percent chocolate ale is made with Valrhona chocolate and Dominican cacao nibs in collaboration with Kansas City’s Elbow Chocolates. Photo: Boulevard

2/8 New Belgium Salted Belgian Chocolate Stout This Lips of Faith offering is perfect for fall as it’s yeasty, malty, and chocolatey, with the perfect amount of subtle saltiness. Photo: New Belgium

3/8 Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout If you like chocolate (specifically Hershey’s syrup), this beer is perfect for you. It’s dark, rich, and full of chocolate. Bonus: it’s high in alcohol. Photo: Brooklyn

4/8 Prairie BOMB! This is a beer for people who only like a little chocolate mixed in with the other flavors in their beer. That’s because this Imperial Stout is aged on coffee, chocolate, vanilla beans, and ancho chili peppers. Photo: Prairie



5/8 Oskar Blues Death By Coconut Fans of Almond Joy candy bars (and who isn’t?) shouldn’t miss this coconut and chocolate-fueled beer this fall. Photo: Oskar Blues

6/8 Rogue Chocolate Stout This rich, creamy 5.8 percent stout is like literally drinking a booze-filled glass of chocolate. What could be better than that? Photo: Rogue

7/8 Southern Tier Nitro S'Mores This Imperial Milk Stout has everything a chocoholic could want, plus marshmallow and graham cracker flavors. Who wants s’more? Photo: Southern Tier

8/8 Young's Double Chocolate Stout This beloved stout is chock full of chocolate thanks to chocolate malt, chocolate essence, and real dark chocolate. Photo: Young’s

