Celebrate National Beer Day at Home With These 8 New Must-Have Spring Brews

Keeping our minds off of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it has dramatically altered our lives is a full-time job. When we aren’t working from home, we’re filling our days with socially distant walks, board games, overeating, and binge-watching TV and movies. Oh yeah, and naps. A lot of naps. One of the best ways to “get away” from the pandemic panic is to look forward to something — like National Beer Day on April 7. We can’t wait to celebrate.

Obviously, if you’re quarantined in your home, you should order all the beer you’ll need for this epic holiday from a delivery service so you don’t have to venture out and risk infection. And when you do order, make sure to ask for the brews below. They’re our picks for the best new beers to drink this spring.

1/8 Pure Project + Karl Strauss Murky Poetry Karl Strauss is well known for its collaborations. One of the best is the recent pairing with San Diego’s Pure Project Brewing. The beer, called Murky Poetry, is a hazy IPA filled with juicy, tropical fruit flavors perfect for a sunny spring day. Photo: Karl Strauss

2/8 Rogue Dreamland This American lager was made for charity. But that doesn’t change how delicious and crushable it is. Proceeds go toward building skate parks around the globe and the name is a reference to the legendary park in Newport, Oregon. Photo: Rogue Ales

3/8 Allagash Crosspath Maine’s beloved Allagash is well-known for its high-quality brews including Allagash White. Recently, they dropped this golden ale to pay tribute to the “versatility of Maine’s grain.” This organic Belgian-style golden ale was made with all organic grains and hops. It’s funky, crisp, and perfectly suited for early spring consumption. Photo: Allagash

4/8 Firestone Walker Flyjack Just because you enjoy hazy, New England-style IPAs, that doesn’t mean you have to drink a high-alcohol beer chock full of calories. Firestone Walker’s hazy, sweet, crisp brew contains only 96 calories and 4 percent alcohol. It's perfect for sipping throughout the day. Photo: Firestone Walker



5/8 10 Barrel Snake Run The second skateboard-related beer on this list, 10 Barrel Snake Run is an 8 percent ABV Double IPA with flavors of sweet tropical fruits with a subtle malt presence. It goes well with skateboarding or sitting in a chair on a porch complaining that you’re too old to get on a board. Photo: 10 Barrel

6/8 Harpoon DragonWeisse Game of Thrones might have ended last year, but that doesn’t stop people from craving anything dragon related. Enter Harpoon DragonWeisse, a new beer from the famed Boston brewery. This tart, refreshing brew is made with dragon fruit and hibiscus along with a wheat beer base. Photo: Harpoon

7/8 Lagunitas Phase Change If you’re a fan of hops, you probably already enjoy Lagunitas with offerings like Hop Stoopid and The Waldos. Its newest offering is a hazy, hop-fueled, juicy IPA chock full of Mosaic, Citra, and Simcoe hops. Photo: Lagunitas

8/8 New Belgium Purist High-quality, flavorful light beers are currently trending. That’s why it’s no surprise that Colorado’s New Belgium decided to try their hand at the style with the release of Purist, a “clean lager” that is as refreshing as it is healthy (containing only 95 calories per can). Photo: New Belgium

