The Queen of England’s Own Specially-Brewed Beer Is For Sale, And the Names Alone Make You Feel Royally Fancy

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: The Royal Trust

Last summer, we wrote about the official Buckingham Palace gin (and the tongue-in-cheek feud with Ryan Reynolds about said gin). The juniper-centric spirit was made for charity, using ingredients found on the royal grounds. On top of that, the royal trust also released another gin for the Queen’s country home, Sandringham House, as well as a sparkling wine. We assumed that as dignified as the Queen of England is, this would be the extent of her sauce selling. But it appears her royal highness also enjoys a pint or two because there’s now going to be Royal Family beer. Yes, you read that right, beer.

Sadly, this beer isn’t available in the U.S. or even London for that matter. Like her second gin, the Sandringham Estate gift shop is selling two royally-approved beers. The first is a 4.3% ABV beer called Sandringham Best Bitter. The second is a 5% ABV beer called Sandringham Golden IPA. Both of these brews were crafted at Norfolk’s Barsham Brewery solely for sale at the country home’s gift shop.

If being royal beers wasn’t fancy enough, they were brewed using “Organic Laureate Spring Barley harvested from the Royal estate, and crystal clear water drawn from a nearby bore hole.” So says an on-premise sign.

While we have no plans to travel to England (we’ll stick with American craft beers instead) in the midst of an ongoing pandemic just to buy beer, you can snag yourself some bottles if you find yourself around Norfolk, England and you want to get royally buzzed.

