Queen Elizabeth Goes Medieval, Slices Cake With Sword and the Internet Goes Wild

The internet loves a good cake cutting – with a twist. The last time we brought you news of how to cut a cake (something you’d think humanity would’ve figured out how to do perfectly by now), it was a viral TikTok showing a woman brilliantly cutting cake with a wine glass. Well, now Queen Elizabeth has gotten in on the viral cake-cutting action, whether the royal matriarch intended to or not.

Last week, the queen attended The Big Lunch initiative at The Eden Project as part of the G7 Summit in St. Austell, Cornwall, England. Apparently, The Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, Edward Bolitho, lent her his sword, and she saw fit to use it to cut an enormous sheet cake.

Video of this outrageous stunt – which also featured Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – went viral.

“I don’t think this is going to work,” Camilla told the queen, advising instead that she use two hands to slice the extravagant pastry.

But the queen was not to be dissuaded. When told there was a knife available, she snapped “I know there is!” then added, “This is something that is more unusual.” She continued to use the sword’s blade to slice through the cake. If you’re wondering why the blade was upside down, it comes from the tradition of slicing a cake with a knife upside down for good luck.

The queen – who is 95 years old – couldn’t quite summon the strength to complete the cut, so Camilla assisted. Catherine (fka Kate Middleton) just stood by amused and surprised by her grandmother-in-law’s insistence on using the sword.

Overall, the internet agreed with the queen’s diva-level conduct.

Queen Elizabeth cutting her birthday cake w a sword is the level of extra I want to be — your girlfriend (@biganushaenergy) June 12, 2021

Queen Elizabeth cut a cake at the G7 with a sword. Which is pretty impressive when you consider that most 95 year olds aren’t even allowed access to a butter knife. — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) June 13, 2021

That’s right! When you are that age you can do whatever the F you want — Flowers (@Waddys4) June 13, 2021

We think this is a trend that could easily catch on. A sword is infinitely cooler than a knife, and probably sharper, too. You just need the dexterity to make the cut. Save us a corner slice next time, Queen Elizabeth!

