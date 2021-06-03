Strange Brews: Banana Milkshake Beer Feels Like Our Inner Child Was Left Alone to the Brewery
Photo: Sheetz
The world of craft beer seems to have two sides. On one side are the classic pale ales, lagers, wheat beers, and IPAs. On the other is New England-style IPAs, fruited sours, bourbon barrel-aged stouts, milkshake IPAs, and all around odd ingredients. The latter is the strangest of the bunch. Milkshake IPAs are so named because of the addition of fruity flavors and milk sugar. The style doesn’t really appeal to beer purists, but if it’s something you enjoy, Sheetz just dropped the mother of all milkshake IPAs: a milkshake IPA based on an actual milkshake.
The beer called Project I Scream, Brew Scream is currently available at 500 Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia. It’s a strawberry-banana milkshake IPA made in collaboration with the folks from Chicago’s Goose Island Beer Company.
But it doesn’t just resemble a strawberry banana milkshake, it was actually brewed with strawberry and banana puree from Sheetz. It’s sold in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans while supplies last. And, since it dropped on Friday, there’s a good chance quantities are fairly limited by now.
This isn’t the first time Sheetz has collaborated with a brewery to drop a unique beer. Previously, the chain has released Coffee Hopz IPA using coffee beans, Project Blueberry Muffinz with blueberry muffins, Project Happy Hole-idayz made with real donut holes, and Project Hop Dog, a beer made with hot dogs.
1/10
Pregnant Woman Posts Photo Lifting 315 Pounds, And the Jealous Instagram Trolls Come Crawling
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @yanyahgotitmade (Instagram)
2/10
New Studded Condom Ensures Every Woman Gets a Stud by Technicality, We’re Just Happy to Put It On Correctly After a Year Off
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Meanwhile in Prison: TikToker Sneaks in For First Date With Man She Just Met Online (Wait, They Have TikTok in Prison?)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: tiktok.com/@whoisjuuuuuu
4/10
Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)
-
5/10
New Study Determines Horniest Time of Day, Probably Quicker to Find Our Non-Horny Moments About Now
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: nd3000 (Getty Images)
6/10
Meanwhile in Ukraine: Chernobyl Vodka Made From ‘Radioactive’ Apples Seized By Customs, Americans Never Get to Have Any Fun
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Cathy Scola (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in Florida: High School Photoshops More Clothing Onto Female Students’ Yearbook Cleavage, That Doesn’t Sound Like Florida
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Meanwhile in Spain: Missing Man Discovered Inside Dinosaur Statue, And We Discover What Some Folks Will Do to Get Their Phone Back
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: LLUIS GENE (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile in China: Birthday Parties Banned to Promote Frugality, Hopefully Trend Lands in US Before My String of Summer Gatherings
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Estradaanton (Getty Images)
10/10
Meanwhile in Chicago: Cat Fight Breaks Out at Wild Sox-Cardinals Game, America’s True Pastime
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: YouTube