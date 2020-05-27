Hot Dog-Flavored Beer Arrives Just in Time For the Summer That Never Was

Hot dogs and beer are one of the most iconic summer food and drink pairings. Even the thought of those salty, savory meat tubes resting on soft buns, slathered with ketchup, mustard, and relish, and paired with a frosty brew reminds us just how much we miss sports. Drinking a refreshing, local, craft beer and chowing down on a steaming hot dog while sitting in the stands at a minor league baseball game is what summers were made for. Sadly, at least for now, there’s no baseball. But, at least we can settle for a new beverage that combines hots dogs and beer.

Yes, you read that right. Sheetz, a chain of convenience stores, collaborated with Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company to create a beer called “Project Hot Dog.” We’ve seen strange beers before. Rogue has a beer made from the head brewer’s beard yeast and Mikkeller has a beer made with coffee that passed through the digestive system of a cat-like animal called a civet. But this is the first time we’ve heard of a brewer making hot dog beer.

“Project Hop Dog – yes a hot dog craft beer – is our craziest collaboration yet,” Ryan Sheetz, assistant vice president of brand strategies at Sheetz said in a press release. “We hope our latest limited-edition craft beer is a fun surprise for our customers, a surprise that’ll engender smiles, laughter and conversation – something we could all use more of right now.”

The beer itself isn’t just salty hot dog water (although we’d try it if it was). Available at 128 Sheetz stores all over Pennsylvania, the 5.5 percent ABV IPA is dry-hopped with Centennial and Nugget hops. The hot dogs were added to the brew kettle. We haven’t had a chance to try it yet, but we’re willing to bet that it tastes more like an IPA than a fizzy hot dog. But we honestly don’t think summer can officially begin until we crack open a few of these bad boys. How else are we going to wash down our grilled hot dogs?

Photo: Sheetz

