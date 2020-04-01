The 20 Worst Tweets From Stupid Politicians and Misguided Celebrities on Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has celebrities, world leaders, and everyday people on indefinite lockdown. For the uber-wealthy, it’s an extended staycation in a mansion, luxury bunker or superyacht. But, what’s a chateau got to do with the rest of us? For those in domiciles with fewer than 17 bathrooms, it’s been a somewhat more trying apocalypse. Fears of the disease, global economic depression, and food shortages haunt many nightmares.

Many celebs are handling the crisis about as well as a 2-year-old throwing a temper tantrum after missing a nap. Others exposed how little compassion they have for the less-well-off. A few tried their best to share uplifting messages in the form of tweets, but only exposed how out of touch they are. For every lovable John Krasinski, there is a heel like Elon Musk. While the rich and powerful may be relatively safe from the coronavirus, even 20-foot walls can’t save them from their own worst enemies: themselves. From stupid politicians to misguided celebrities, this list is all Twitter don’ts and no do’s.

Cover Photo: Mike Franklin / Contributor (Getty Images)

I am thinking of all my exes who never learned to cook. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 16, 2020

“President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb — bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020

Not a joke, folks, we just launched our new podcast. It’s called “Here’s the Deal.” For our first episode, I sat down with Ron Klain, former White House Ebola Response Coordinator, for a discussion on COVID-19. Listen at https://t.co/t11Fa0TZjc or wherever you get your podcasts. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 30, 2020

I mean Tom Hanks is who would play the guy in the movie about Coronavirus — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 12, 2020

Cardi B calls out celebrities & the government: “If [Trump] is saying ‘if you don’t have any symptoms of the Coronavirus do not get tested because we don’t have enough tests’ but a celebrity is saying ‘I don’t have symptoms but I got tested & I’m positive’ that causes confusion” pic.twitter.com/VgKFqIBH8h — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2020

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

Every state should have done this years ago.https://t.co/7iwFtdrP6U — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 30, 2020

We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good… #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/K8BnzzB6j6 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 18, 2020

Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He’s given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!) https://t.co/N1CNLPsZjc — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) March 27, 2020

https://t.co/Rt9y1o1P7g @GalGadot very cute didnt think u could sing. U could have been a Disney Princess — Shady Tree of Knowledge (@shad_tre) March 29, 2020

This video is so funny pic.twitter.com/ZIMFrECPff — supreme (@oliveoilbaba) March 24, 2020

#Drake shows off the inside of his future new “OVO Mansion” with a full basketball court in it.. How’s it looking so far? @Drake pic.twitter.com/NlN4EBeckr — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) November 24, 2018

Everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus can be found on one, regularly-updated website: https://t.co/nGCCDVqcqe — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 9, 2020

This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

Social Distancing is the most important thing! Please take it seriously pic.twitter.com/sagtAZUMXQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.