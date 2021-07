White House Celebrates ‘Covid Independence Day’ With Free Beer and Bill Pullman (What More Could You Ask For?)

We’re all psyched for the Fourth of July – it’s an invitation to eat all the grilled meats, drink all the cold brews, and witness the jaw-dropping fireworks. We’ll be celebrating Independence Day especially hard this year given that we couldn’t last year because of the pandemic.

But the White House is partying in a special way for an additional reason this year – because of the number of Americans who’ve received the Covid vaccination. While President Biden is still short of his goal of getting 70 percent of Americans to roll up their sleeves and get a shot in the arm by July 4, coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths are way down.

So what better way to say “thank you” to those who got inoculated and honor “Covid Independence Day” than to give Americans free beer? Budweiser just announced it’s moving forward with its free beer giveaway in an ad titled “Go Fourth, America” and manned – appropriately – by Independence Day actor Bill Pullman.

“We’re fighting for freedom for all, not from alien invaders, from separation, from being cooped up while baking bread and ignoring basic hygiene,” Pullman said from an airplane hangar where he was dressed in a bomber jacket just like the patriotic sci-fi action flick. “The time has come for us to get fresh, gather the crew, and eat veggie and meat burgers till we sweat. And then, let’s work towards a future where everyone can come to the party.”

Amen to that!

All you have to do to get your free brewski (if you’re 21 or older) is go to MyCooler.com/beer and upload a picture of you in your favorite drinking spot, be it a local watering hole or your own backyard, between July 2 at 12:00 PM ET and July 5 at 11:59 PM ET.

Cheers to you, vaccinated Americans. And good riddance, Covid!

Cover Photo: YouTube

