Congratulations? New Dad Runs Off With Girlfriend’s Mom, Takes ‘Family Man’ to a Whole New World

No matter how bad your dad was, he probably wasn’t as awful as this guy. Ryan Shelton, a 29-year-old from Gloucestershire, England, ran off with the mother of his girlfriend one day after she gave birth to their son.

“It’s the ultimate betrayal. You expect a new grandmother to fall in love with the baby — not the father,” 24-year-old Aldridge told the Sun.

The mother ship, aka Georgina, was staying with the couple to help with the couple’s 1-year-old, also named Georgina, as well as the newborn.

“We were stuck together for months in the house during lockdown,” Aldridge recalled. “It was so hard, especially as Ryan and Mum were always being so flirty. I felt so uncomfortable, it was a horrible experience.”

Unbeknownst to the new mother, the old mother wasn’t just flirting; she was having an affair with her baby daddy. The devilish duo would drink Bacardi together at night (because that always ends well). Even the presence of Georgina’s own husband in the house didn’t deter the young man and the older woman from hooking up.

And they didn’t hide what they were doing very well, either. Aldridge recalled seeing her boyfriend touching her mom’s butt. “It was disgusting. She would wear these short dresses and be all touchy-feely with him on the sofa,” Aldridge said.

When confronted, Shelton denied anything inappropriate was going on. But while Aldridge was in the middle of C-section in the hospital, Shelton sent her a text breaking up with her – because he was tired of being accused of cheating.

The next day, Shelton moved all of his belongings out of the family home. Georgina had also taken off. It wasn’t hard for Aldridge to connect the dots. “My mum told me she can’t help who she falls in love with, and Ryan told me the same thing,” Aldridge said. “It was a huge kick in the teeth, they had been planning it throughout my whole pregnancy.”

Aldridge is understandably heartbroken, though honestly, she should be grateful she didn’t waste one more minute on this asshole. He took the concept of a “family man” and completely perverted it. As for the matron of the family? (Slut) shame on her.

“She is meant to be a granny to my two children and helping me look after them, but instead, she’s off shagging my boyfriend,” said Aldridge.

Good riddance to two terrible people who obviously deserve each other.

Photos: Facebook

