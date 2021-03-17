Ranked! The 10 Best Buddy Comedy Sequels

While there are exceptions (Paddington 2, The Empire Strikes Back, and The Godfather Part II) to this, historically speaking, a movie sequel is usually not as good as the original. Also, most are so awful that they shouldn’t have even been made in the first place. But, every now and then a sequel comes out that not only lives up to the original but actually makes it better. This is the case with some of our favorite “buddy comedies.”

In honor of the world finally getting a sequel to Coming to America, we thought that we would take a closer look at the genre of “buddy comedy” sequels. Below, you’ll find the 10 best buddy comedy sequels.

1/10 10) Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey Some people might not think this movie belongs on this list. But, if you’re a fan of the first film, you love this story. The plot includes robot duplicates killing the duo, a bunch of games against the Grim Reaper in order to cheat death, and a terrifying Easter bunny.

2/10 9) Grumpier Old Men This sequel to Grumpy Old Men centers around the aforementioned grumpy, old men Max and John as they attempt to save their bait shop from becoming an Italian restaurant. Old, grizzled hilarity ensues.



3/10 8) 22 Jump Street This silly, over-the-top buddy comedy centers around officers Schmidt and Jenko as they once again go undercover. The first movie saw them undercover in high school and now they’re in college.

4/10 7) Bad Boys II Detectives Burnett and Lowrey are investigating the glut of ecstasy in Miami recently. During their investigation, they happen upon a Cuban smuggler, Russian and Haitian mobsters, and a rift between the two because one is dating the other’s sister.



5/10 6) The Hangover 2 The first Hangover movie was comedy gold. It revolved around a group of friends searching for their missing friend in Las Vegas after a wild bachelor party. The sequel fast forwards two years to Stu’s wedding. Even though they attempt to have a much more normal weekend, history somehow repeats itself.

6/10 5) Next Friday Debo, the bully from the first movie, just spent the last two years in prison. He’s released and Craig’s dad, in an effort to keep him safe, sends him to live with his Uncle Elroy.



7/10 4) Rush Hour 2 Lee and Carter are investigating an explosion at the US Embassy in Hong Kong. While there, they are set upon by Ricky Tan and his minions. Martial arts and one-liners abound.

8/10 3) Men in Black 2 In this sequel, Agent Jay (Will Smith) must find retired Agent Kay (Tommy Lee Jones) and give him his memory back because he needs him to solve a case from his early days on the job.



9/10 2) Another 48 Hours This sequel to 48 Hours centers around officer Jack Cates who has only 48 hours to prove that he was framed for murder. Once again, he asks Reggie Hammond, now released from jail, for help.

10/10 1) Wayne's World 2 Wayne’s World was cinematic gold. The sequel, while not as good, does contain a terrific story about a roadie having to beat a family to death “with their own shoes,” the duo attempting to put on a rock concert, and a creepy manager attempting to steal Wayne’s girlfriend.

