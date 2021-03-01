Meanwhile in Ohio: Town Drunk Planning to Drink Only Beer For 40 Days of Lent, Will Need New Liver By Christmas

Photo: Sally Anscombe (Getty Images)

If you’re a Christian and you happen to be religious, you might prove your faith by giving something up for Lent. It’s a common yearly tradition. Many people give up things like coffee, video games, fried foods, or social media until Lent is over. But one Ohio man is taking the tradition to new heights by giving up solid foods for 40 days. He won’t be drinking water and soup for a month and a half though, much of his dietary needs will be sustained by beer.

This is the third time Del Hall, a brewer in Cincinnati, has taken on this type of Lent diet. From Fat Tuesday until Easter Sunday, he’ll be enjoying water, black coffee, herbal tea, and a lot of beer. After only three days on the diet, he already lost almost six pounds.

It should be noted that drinking heavily with no food in your stomach is a recipe for disaster. That’s why Hall is limiting his daily beer intake to three to five beers per day.

“It’s not like I’m drinking constantly. If you eat your standard diet, it gets boring. You don’t eat the same thing every day. So, I am definitely not going to drink the same thing every day,” he told local TV station WXIX.

While difficult, a mostly beer diet during Lent has been great for Hall’s physical appearance. In previous years, he’s lost between 40 and 50 pounds. He also saw his blood pressure and his cholesterol lower.

We’re not very religious and we don’t give up things for Lent. But we admit it would be nice to have the self-control to imbibe beer as our main source of nutrition for a few weeks. We just like nachos way too much.

