8 Great Eco-Friendly Beers to Drink on Earth Day

Photo: Photo by Rafa Elias

If you’re a fan of The Office, you probably know all about Dwight Shrute’s Earth Day alter-ego called “Recyclops.” This seemingly peaceful, one-eyed recycling aficionado comes into the office and gives the workers helpful tips like how to use an old milk carton to make a planter. He evolves into a brutal, sword-wielding character bent on destruction after his fictional home planet is destroyed by the equally fictional “polluticorns.”

On Earth Day, we all want to be like Dwight to a degree. But, instead of going crazy and destroying the office while spraying aerosol cleaners all over the place, we’ll do our part by drinking eco-friendly beers. Check out some of our favorites below.

1/8 10 Barrel Profuse Juice This 6.5%, hazy IPA is a literal juice bomb. It’s filled with notes of fresh pineapple, juicy tangerine, bright lime, and ripe mango. Some proceeds of its sale are donated to Surfrider Foundation, a not-for-profit that works for coastal protection, ocean protection, clean water, and fights oceanic plastic pollution. Photo: 10 Barrel

2/8 Anchor Baykeeper IPA This IPA is filled with hints of guava, pineapple, grapefruit, and orange zest with a nice subtle kick of bitter hops. But the most refreshing aspect of this beer is the fact that this beer is a collaboration with San Francisco Baykeeper, a charity designed to keep the bay pollution-free. Photo: Anchor



3/8 Golden Road Hazy Heal The Bay This hazy, crisp, juicy IPA is filled with Bravo, Motueka, Moutere, and Nelson Sauvin hops. The result is a vibrant, refreshing beer with hints of tropical fruits and bright citrus. The best part? A portion of the proceeds goes to Heal the Bay, a charity created to protect Southern California beaches and watersheds. Photo: Golden Road

4/8 Alaskan Icy Bay IPA This 6.2% ABV IPA gets its water from clear, clean glacier water. It’s vibrant and floral thanks to the addition of Cascade, Bravo, Calypso, Summit, and Apollo hops. The brewery donates a portion of sales to the Coastal CODE, a charity that works to keep Alaska’s waterways healthy and sustainable. Photo: Alaskan Brewing



5/8 New Belgium Fat Tire The brewery’s flagship amber ale is a perfect mix of sweet, malty, and caramel richness. It’s a perfect sipping beer for any time of year. The best part? New Belgium has a B Corp certification. This means the Colorado-based brewery meets the highest standard in the areas of sustainability, accountability, and environmental performance. Photo: New Belgium

6/8 Ninkasi Pacific Rain This pale ale made with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Nugget hops is bright, refreshing, and filled with a wonderful combination of lime, orange, and various citrus flavors as well as caramel malts. As a bonus, the brewery not only donates proceeds to various charities, it has upcycled more than 50 million pounds of grains in the last decade and a portion of the brewery is powered using solar power. Photo: Ninkasi



7/8 Odell Kindling The tagline for this beer is that it’s a “golden ale to spark change.” It’s crisp, refreshing, and highly crushable. Plus, a portion of the proceeds goes to non-profits. The current partner is The Growing Project. This charity works to promote an “environmentally and socially just” local food system. Photo: Odell

8/8 Saltwater Screamin' Reels IPA This Florida take on the classic West Coast IPA is absolutely bursting with fresh, floral, resinous hop flavors. It’s bitter, bright, and highly flavorful. Plus, the brewery worked with a biodegradable packaging company called Entelequia to create the “Edo Six Pack Ring.” The first six-pack packaging made from compostable materials. Photo: Saltwater Brewing

