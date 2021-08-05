10 Bucket List IPAs To Drink On National IPA Day
Photo: Andrea Migliarini (Getty Images)
The first Thursday in August is a special day for beer fans. That’s because it’s National IPA Day, the one day we officially celebrate the classic India Pale Ale. You know, the slightly (sometimes overly) bitter, hoppy beer that you either love or hate. The beer that was originally created in the 1700s when pale ales were loaded with extra hops to keep them fresh on the journey from England to India. The beer that’s so complex that it branches out into multiple versions including West Coast, session, English, and even New England-style IPAs. Yeah, that beer. Today is its day in the proverbial sun.
To fully embrace the style, you need to try the best. That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to make a list of the all-time greats. This is the Mandatory IPA bucket list. From coast to coast, you’ll find highly rated, delicious IPAs waiting to be enjoyed. Check them all out below and get your drink on!
1/10
Bell's Two-Hearted
Bell’s Two-Hearted commonly makes “best IPA” lists for a reason. Brewed using 100% Centennial hops with a healthy malt backbone, this is one of the most well-balanced IPAs on the market.
Photo: Bell’s
2/10
Russian River Pliny the Elder
The one beer every IPA drinker needs to try, Pliny The Elder is the kind of beer people make a pilgrimage to obtain. Brewed with Amarillo, CTZ, Centennial, and Simcoe hops, it’s a well-rounded, floral, crisp, subtly bitter beer you won’t soon forget.
Photo: Russian River
-
3/10
The Alchemist Heady Topper
Heady Topper has been on IPA bucket lists for as long as people have been making them. This 8% New England-style IPA is bright, fresh, floral, and highlighted by vibrant tropical fruit flavors.
Photo: The Alchemist
4/10
Ballast Point Sculpin
Like Cigar City Jai Alai, Ballast Point Sculpin is pretty easy to find these days. You don’t really have an excuse to not have already tried it. But, if you somehow missed it, you’ll be treated to a beer loaded with tropical fruit flavors and a nice, subtly bitter hop finish.
Photo: Ballast Point
-
5/10
Cigar City Jai Alai
One of the easier beers to find on this list shouldn’t stop you from trying Jai Alai. It’s 7.5%, crisp, refreshing, and highlighted by notes of citrus zest, tangerines, and a nice subtle caramel malt backbone that rounds it all together.
Photo: Cigar City
6/10
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine
Another Citra-hopped IPA, Sip of Sunshine is just that. It’s like taking a sip of a perfect day. It’s juicy, hazy, and loaded with tropical fruit flavor and floral hops.
Photo: Lawson’s Finest
-
7/10
Surly Axe Man
Formerly called Todd the Axe Man, Axe Man is 7.2% IPA double dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops. The result is a fresh, juicy beer with notes of orange, pineapple, and lime.
Photo: Surly
8/10
Toppling Goliath King Sue
King Sue is adorned with a ferocious-looking dinosaur and at 7.8% ABV, this hazy, Citra hop-based IPA really packs a wallop. It’s juicy, fruity, and filled with tropical fruit and citrus flavors.
Photo: Toppling Goliath
-
9/10
Maine Lunch
Honestly, you can’t go wrong with any beers from Maine Beer. But our favorite is Lunch. Named after a whale that’s been spotted along the Maine coast since 1982, Lunch is a 7% hazy, juicy, tropical, and citrus fruit-filled IPA.
Photo: Maine Beer
10/10
Tree House Julius
One of the pioneers in the hazy IPA style, Tree House’s Julius is filled with fruity flavors like mango, guava, pineapple. Peach, and various citrus flavors. It’s hazy, creamy, and highly refreshing.
Photo: Tree House