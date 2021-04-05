Fun / Weird News

Meanwhile in NYC: Guy Manages to Sell Fart For $85 (And 10 More Disturbing NFTs)

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: drbimages (Getty Images)

If you’re unfamiliar with NFT’s (also known as non-fungible tokens), they’re a unit of data that is saved on a digital ledger referred to as a blockchain. In the past few months, NFTs have become increasingly popular with the likes of movie and sports clips, digital files, and most recently an audio clip of a man farting.

Alex Ramírez-Mallis, a Brooklyn-based filmmaker, is getting in on the crypto-currency trend in the most flatulent way possible. He figured that if people were selling digital art, why shouldn’t he sell digital farts? That’s why he’s selling his “One Calendar Year of Recorded Farts” which consists of the artist and four of his friends farting from last March until now. He’s selling the NFT to the highest bidder. But if only one fart is more in your price range, he’s selling individual fart recordings for $85.

This makes us wonder what other ridiculous NFTs people are currently hawking on the internet. We did some internet sleuthing and found a few weird ones. Check out 10 of our favorites below.

Boy Meets World Meets Shrimp Tail in Cereal: How Deep the Cinnamon Toast Saga Goes With Our ’90s Dream Girl, Topanga

Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows Are Getting Their Own Ice Cream: Which Will You Binge First

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.