Meanwhile in NYC: Guy Manages to Sell Fart For $85 (And 10 More Disturbing NFTs)

Photo: drbimages (Getty Images)

If you’re unfamiliar with NFT’s (also known as non-fungible tokens), they’re a unit of data that is saved on a digital ledger referred to as a blockchain. In the past few months, NFTs have become increasingly popular with the likes of movie and sports clips, digital files, and most recently an audio clip of a man farting.

Alex Ramírez-Mallis, a Brooklyn-based filmmaker, is getting in on the crypto-currency trend in the most flatulent way possible. He figured that if people were selling digital art, why shouldn’t he sell digital farts? That’s why he’s selling his “One Calendar Year of Recorded Farts” which consists of the artist and four of his friends farting from last March until now. He’s selling the NFT to the highest bidder. But if only one fart is more in your price range, he’s selling individual fart recordings for $85.

This makes us wonder what other ridiculous NFTs people are currently hawking on the internet. We did some internet sleuthing and found a few weird ones. Check out 10 of our favorites below.

1/10 Nyan Cat If you don’t know what Nyan Cat is, the time is right to Google the whimsical, computer game-looking loop of a cat that appears to have a body made of a Pop-Tart or something like that. It turned 10 this year and the artist who made it, Chris Torres, decided to auction off a remaster version of the clip as an NFT. Photo: Chris Torres

2/10 Jack Dorsey's First Tweet Jack Dorsey, the founder and CEO of Twitter, recently auctioned off the first-ever tweet. Tweeting in March of 2006, it simply read “just setting up my twttr.” For some reason, someone bought it for $2.9 million. Photo: twitter.com/jack



3/10 Digital Taco Bell Tacos The Mexican fast-food chain recently got in on the NFT bandwagon by dropping animations on its Instagram account in early March. The best part? One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of the animated tacos went to charity. Photo: Taco Bell

4/10 Charmin Digital Toilet Paper Bear-centric toilet paper brand Charmin is getting in on the NFT game by selling a digital roll of toilet paper. Like many of the silly NFTs on this list, proceeds of the sale will go to charity. Photo: twitter.com/Charmin



5/10 Good Luck Brian Over the years, you’ve probably seen the meme of “Good Luck Brian,” the ginger-haired, braces-wearing, grinning school photo used all over the internet. Well, it was Kyle Craven’s high school photo and instead of hiding from it, he’s leaning in and selling it as an NFT. Photo: Kyle Craven

6/10 Grimes’ 'Flying War Nymphs' Grimes is married to Elon Musk, so it’s not like she needs the money. But, she’s sold more than $5 million worth of NFT art, including some pieces that included floating cherubs wielding weapons. Photo: Grimes



7/10 Ja Rule Fyre Fest Painting If you saw any of the documentaries about the ill-fated disaster of a music festival, Ja Rule didn’t really look very good. That’s why we were surprised to hear that the rapper sold a Fyre Festival NFT painting for $122,000. Photo: twitter.com/jarule

8/10 John Cleese and the Brooklyn Bridge We’ve all heard the saying about “having a bridge to sell you.” That’s why it’s so funny that comedic actor and icon John Cleese is attempting to sell an NFT of the Brooklyn Bridge. The obviously quickly-drawn image is available to purchase for the low price of $69 million. Photo: John Cleese



9/10 Lindsay Lohan’s Bitcoin Herbie Among other NFT’s, the actress recently sold an NFT called “Bitcoin to the Moon” that sort of resembled the movie poster for “Herbie Fully Loaded” with the addition of a Bitcoin logo. Photo: twitter.com/lindsaylohan

10/10 Shawn Mendes’ Digital Apparel Fans of Shawn Mendes can buy clothing, rings, and accessories designed by the singer. The catch is that they are all digital and can’t be worn in real life. Photo: Genies

