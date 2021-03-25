Boy Meets World Meets Shrimp Tail in Cereal: How Deep the Cinnamon Toast Saga Goes With Our ’90s Dream Girl, Topanga

Photo: twitter.com/JensenKarp

If you’ve paid any attention to Twitter this week, you’ve probably heard all about the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tail saga. If you didn’t, here’s the gist: A man named Jensen Karp, whose Twitter profile says that he’s a writer, comedian, podcaster, and claims to be owed $300 by Kanye West, tweeted an image of a dumped-out bag of Cinnamon Crunch Toast cereal.

The caption reads: “Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit)” and the image shows delicious, cinnamon sugar cereal squares with a few, oddly placed (also cinnamon sugar adorned) shrimp tails. Thus began one of the strangest happenings on social media this year.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

The image of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch-ed shrimp tails was just the beginning. What followed were more tweets, showing how unhelpful the public relations team at General Mills is and then another image from Karp showing what appears to be bug legs and other strange icky things that were lingering at the bottom of the bag of cereal.

And while social media was abuzz about this strange occurrence and its aftermath, something else happened. Internet sleuths saw that Karp mentioned his wife in a New York Times story written about the event. Here’s where things get really crazy.

Jensen Karp is married to a woman named Danielle Fishel Karp. If you don’t recognize that name, give it a quick search on IMDB. You’ll find that she played everyone’s ’90s crush Topanga on the hit sitcom Boy Meets World. Yes, that right. Kanye, shrimp tails, Topanga, this rabbit hole keeps getting deeper and deeper.

