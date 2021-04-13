Living / Fun / Food & Drink / Weird News
Meanwhile in Missouri: Boy Discovers Bullet in His Bag of Cheetos

by Mandatory Editors

If you thought finding shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch was weird, wait until you hear this story. In Missouri, a 6-year-old boy found a bullet in his bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Puffs.

Bow Horn Weasel (there’s no way that’s his real name) bought the snack for his son at a convenience store. The boy munched away, but at the bottom of the bag, he discovered a bullet coated in Cheetos dust. As far as we know, he didn’t chomp down on the pseudo-Cheeto, and that’s a good thing – he could’ve lost a tooth, or choked, or worse.

Weasel contacted Frito-Lay, the company that makes Cheetos, to report the unusual finding. He says he wasn’t seeking monetary damages, but, come on. With a name like Weasel…

The company, for its part, offered to send him a kit for testing. Testing what, we aren’t sure.

“Frito-Lay is committed to ensuring the quality and safety of our products,” a company spokesperson told Eat This, Not That! regarding the incident. “This situation is highly unusual and troubling, and we have already taken steps to investigate and attempt to identify the root cause. We appreciate Mr. Weasel bringing this to our attention and will continue to work with him to resolve this matter.”

Let this be a reminder, kids: look before you chew. And if you find an oddly-shaped or stale Cheeto in your bag, maybe lick the dust off first just to confirm it isn’t something that doesn’t belong in your belly.

