Fun / Weird News
winter

Meanwhile in Russia: Man Enjoys His Winter of Discontent, Eats Frozen Foods In Ice-Cold Water For Fun

by Mandatory Editors

We all have different ways of coping with winter. Some of us get hygge with it and just wait it out indoors. Others embrace cold-weather sports like skiing and snowboarding. And then there’s 41-year-old Sergey Trifonov. His approach to winter is so extreme, it gives us goosebumps.

The wild-eyed, Samara, Russia resident has made a name for himself by performing stunts that’d make your balls shrink just by association. He likes to immerse himself in bone-chilling water (-7.6 to 10 degrees Farenheight) and munch on frozen foods. One of his specialties is a “frozen sandwich,” made with ketchup and mayo. He also chows down on ice cream cones and just plain ol’ hunks of ice. He doesn’t just eat in his chilly oasis, either. He shaves, too.

Whatever floats your (frozen) boat, friend. Just don’t ask us to join you anytime soon. If you need us, we’ll be in the sauna until summer comes.

Cover Photo: New York Post

Meanwhile in Florida: Toddler Gets Head Stuck in Toilet Seat, Dad Saves the Day With Saw

MORE NEWS:

Meanwhile in Florida: College Student Jailed For Fish Photo, There Goes His Tinder Profile

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.