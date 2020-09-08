Meanwhile In Florida: Toddler Gets Head Stuck In Toilet Seat, Dad Saves the Day With Saw

Potty training is tough for many toddlers, but one 2-year-old in Florida is having some, um, unique challenges with it. Reuben Paull (aka a future Florida Man) got his training toilet seat stuck around his neck. Talk about a shitty situation.

To add insult to injury, his young mom pulled out her cell phone and documented the embarrassing fiasco for her social media followers. (He’ll never forgive you for this, Mom. You’ve scarred him for life.)

“Reuben, can you tell me what happened?” she asks says in a now-viral TikTok video.

Reuben, like any self-respecting dude, completely ignores her question and instead sings “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the film Toy Story. But he can only distract so long before he admits, “There’s a toilet seat on my head.”

Dad got called to the scene and, after confirming the toilet seat was clean, oiled it up in an attempt to slip it off over his son’s head. No such luck. That when he went for the hacksaw.

We have to give it to Reuben; the little man stayed very still as his father sawed away only inches away from his neck. We hope this situation taught the party pooper a lesson, but something tells us he has a lot more mischief in his future. One thing’s for sure: he’ll never put a toilet seat down again in his life.

Cover Photo: Caters News

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.