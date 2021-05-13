Flamin’ Hot Eva Longoria Signs on to Direct Finger-Lickin’ Good Cheetos Biopic, Please Be 4D So We Can Taste It

There’s a biopic underway about the inventor of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos – and the project just got a flamin’ hot director attached to it. We’re talking about Eva Longoria, the actress who made a name for herself on Desperate Housewives.

The film follows Richard Montañez, who was a janitor at Frito-Lay when he conceived the most brilliant snack ever created, aka Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It happened by accident, when an assembly machine broke and a batch of Cheetos came out undusted. He took the puffed crunchy edibles home and, inspired by his Mexican heritage, coated them in chili powder. Upon realizing he had created flavor nirvana, he pitched the flavor idea to Frito-Lay and the rest is snacking history.

Jesse Garcia is slated to play Montañez and Annie Gonzalez will co-star. Both are Mexican-American actors, which was a crucial part of Longoria wanting to be involved in the film.

“[It is] my biggest priority to make sure we are telling Richard Montañez’s story authentically. I am so happy to have two extremely talented and fellow Mexican Americans on board in these pivotal roles,” Eva told Variety “Jesse and Annie have a deep understanding of our community and will be able to help tell this story of great importance for our culture.”

Longoria, who is the youngest of four daughters born to Mexican-American parents, nabbed the directorial role in part by vowing to tell the story in a culturally authentic way. The film is based on Montañez’s book Flamin’ Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Man’s Rise from Janitor to Top Executive, which is coming out June 15. Longoria has many directorial credits to her name, but they’re mostly in television. This promises to be her tastiest behind-the-camera project yet.

We just hope that when the film finally hits theaters, it’ll be 4D so we can taste it. At the very least, the price of admission should include an extra-large bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to be enjoyed during the movie.

Cover Photo: Iconic / Contributor (Getty Images)

