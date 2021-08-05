Meanwhile in NFTs: Influencer Sells Her Love (Do These Things Come With a Receipt?)
By now, you should know all about NFTs (non-fungible tokens). If somehow you don’t, the simplest way to explain them is that they’re units of data that are stored on a digital ledger known as a blockchain. This data proves that the NFT is unique. In recent months, there’s been an NFT craze that including things like the first-ever tweet, someone’s farts, and even the famous meme or the little girl standing in front of a fire (you know the one). But, as of August 2021, we can safely say the NFT market has officially jumped the proverbial shark. This is because an influencer just sold her love as an NFT. Yes, you read that right.
Polish influencer Marta Rentel sold her “digital love” as an NFT back in mid-July. If you’re anything like us, this brings up a ton of questions. The first of which is what exactly does that mean? The second? How much did this person pay?
Apparently, this NFT isn’t so much of an NFT as a date with an extremely lonely, desperate person. That’s because the symbolic NFT included a date with the 26-year-old for the low low price of $250,000. This is similar to the Italian “artist” who tricked someone into buying an NFT of an invisible sculpture for over $18,000 a few months ago. But, while this is an extremely loose definition of an NFT, at least the anonymous person got to go on the date with her before shelling out all of that money.
