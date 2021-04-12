Tom Brady Is Launching an NFT Company, Here’s Everything You Need to Know to Get in on It

Photo: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

There’s a reason Tom Brady was given the nickname of “GOAT” and it’s more than just because he’s the greatest (quarterback) of all time. It’s also because it appears the ageless wonder can do no wrong. He left the safe confines of Foxboro where he spent his whole career and promptly won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay while his former teammates missed the playoffs and finished with a lackluster 7-9 record. After that championship, he gave his cell phone number to fans in order to text with him and, yet again, that odd choice ended up working out fine.

Now, he’s launching an NFT company, and we can only assume that it will work out perfectly for the golden boy as well. It’s called Autograph, and it will sell digital collectibles. But, what exactly the brand will be selling is a bit of a mystery. We do know some things about Autograph, though. You can check them all out below.

1/6 What is an NFT? If you still don’t know what an NFT is, we’ll give you a quick run-down. Also known as non-fungible tokens, these pieces of digital content are connected to a blockchain (or digital ledger). This means that every NFT is unique and verifiable.

2/6 What is Autograph? Autograph is an NFT company that, like Top Shot and others, will sell “unique digital collectibles.” According to media outlets, it will offer live auctions like some of the other sites. But there will also be physical product drops (whatever that means) and in-person experiences.



3/6 Who else is involved? Dillon Rosenblatt (son of the former owner of Myspace Richard Rosenblatt who serves as co-chairman), is the co-founder (and CEO) along with Brady. The company also counts executives from Spotify, Live Nation, DraftKings, and the LA Dodgers as advisors.

4/6 What will the NFTs be? While there are no examples given, according to the website, the NFTs available from Autograph will come from entertainment, fashion, pop culture, and of course sports.



5/6 So it isn't just sports-related NFTs? Autograph will sell digital collectibles, but just because Tom Brady is one of the co-founders, this doesn’t mean the NFTs will be limited to NFL, MLB, and other major sports. They’ll be all over the map in terms of celebrity.

6/6 When will it launch? While the company is still shrouded in mystery and the website doesn’t really explain much, we do know the brand will officially launch sometime this spring. So, keep an eye out for it.

