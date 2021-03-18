Tom Brady Gives His Phone Number to His Twitter Followers, We’re Just Trying to Think of a Polite Way to Ask His Wife Out

Photo: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

Things are quite a bit different for actors, athletes, and other celebrities than they were years ago. For most of human existence, if you wanted to get ahold of a person of note, you needed to contact their management, write a letter, or randomly stumble upon them. Today, in a matter of seconds, you can contact your favorite (or least favorite) celebrity using Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. And, if you’re a fan (or hater) of Tom Brady, you can text him.

That’s because, for some reason, the future Hall-of-Famer, and likely greatest quarterback in NFL history, gave out his phone number on Twitter. Brady, who recently won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay, dropped the number to his 1.8 million followers on Monday, adding that he doesn’t want people to text him on gamedays.

Trying something new here…Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1…no texting on Gamedays pic.twitter.com/fLTdAOdZmc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2021

Before you think that he tweeted out his home phone number, it should be noted that this number was created as a way for Brady to communicate with fans.

You’re probably wondering what actually happens if you text Brady. Regardless of what nonsense you send to “The Goat,” you’ll receive a response that reads: “What’s up! Yes, this is actually Tom Brady. This message is automated but everything else will come directly from me, on my phone. Click the link and add yourself so you’re in my contacts.”

Once you add yourself to his contacts, you’ll be greeted with this message: “Locked you in… Make sure to save my contact card as well! Msg frequency will vary. Msg & Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel — Tom Brady.”

But, after that, it’s a crapshoot. We probably won’t know for a while if Brady actually responds to anyone’s texts and whether or not it actually is Tom Brady and not a robot or an unpaid intern.

Either way, this is an interesting way to use technology to create a more immersive fan experience and we’d expect nothing less from Brady.

