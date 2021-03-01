World’s Ugliest Sweater: Louis Vuitton Selling Muppets Sweater, Has to Be Some Form of Child Abuse

Photo: Louis Vuitton

One of the most revered contemporary holiday traditions in the US is the “ugly sweater” party. For those unaware, this is a seasonal shindig where everyone wears their most hideous, vibrant, nauseatingly bright, holiday-themed sweater. The holidays are way behind us, but it appears to nobody remembered to tell Louis Vuitton. That’s because the famously over-the-top company just released the king (or queen) of ugly sweaters.

The sweater is being openly mocked on the internet and rightly so. It’s ostensibly a simple black sweatshirt that is covered in various crocheted animals, seemingly willy nilly. But that would be fine and semi-newsworthy if this ridiculous shirt was on sale for $30. No, it’s not a bargain barrel purchase, the price tag to get one for your child is £5,800 or $8,000 U.S. dollars. Yes, you read that right. To get a shirt covered in puppets that would make Jim Henson sick to his stomach will set you back $8K.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

According to Louis Vuitton, the sweater “showcases the playful puppets that are a major theme this season.” Now, we’re not completely up on all the trends, but we’re pretty sure the middle of winter 2021 isn’t prime puppet season. Hopefully, there’s no prime puppet season.

Also, if for some reason this article has made you only want this sweater more, you can’t simply order it from the company. Likely because nobody with any sense will want one, this sweater is made-to-order only.

It’s covered in 14 crocheted animals, including a scorpion, panda, and an octopus. While we’re not sure it’s in our price range, we do know it will only cost you $8K to give your kid nightmares for the rest of his or her life.

