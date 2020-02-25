Girl Scout Cookies in Season, Let the Ruthless Parking Lot Haggling Begin (Plus Our Ranking of the Best Girl Scout Cookies)

Spring is in the air which means so, too, are the Girl Scouts of America. These businesswomen in-the-making are hard at work, slingin’ Girl Scout cookies like hotcakes and we are all about that life. Whether they find us in the parking lot of the local Walmart or are ballsy enough to march straight up to our front door and ring the bell, the Girl Scouts are here to do sell us some cookies.

Now is the time to fork over your hard-earned money to buy those little boxes of heaven. Whether you’re a fan of Tagalongs, Samoas or the holy grail — Thin Mints — if spring is here it means the Girl Scouts and their irresistible cookies are not far behind. It also means that we are here, providing you with our ranking of these delicious little money-makers.

Cover Photo: MarkCoffeyPhoto (Getty Images)

1/12 12. Shortbread/Trefoils This is easily the worst cookie of the bunch. Nobody likes shortbread. These are the cookies that your aunt offers you and you politely take one because your mom said she’d take you to McDonald’s after if you were good. Coincidentally, the Trefoil cookie tastes exactly like those old McDonald’s cookies you’d get in a Happy Meal and chip your tooth on. Photo: Girl Scouts of America

2/12 11. Lemonades Lemonades are barely a step above the Shortbread cookies, because Lemonades are basically Shortbread cookies with a little bit of lemon frosting in the middle. The frosting is terrible, but at least it adds some flavor. Photo: Girl Scouts of America

3/12 10. Lemon-Ups The newest cookie to the GSA lineup, Lemon-Ups are basically Lemonades with the lemon flavor baked in. The cool thing about these cookies, however, is that they feature motivational quotes, baked right into the cookie itself. Phrases like “I am a go-getter” and “I am a leader” are exactly the words of affirmation you need when you’re stuffing these into your face three at a time. Photo: Girl Scouts of America

4/12 9. Toffee-tastic You’re lying if you say you like toffee. Quite honestly, you’re lying if you say you even know what toffee is. The description of these cookies say that they are “indulgently rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits.” So, again, it’s pretty much Shortbread except this time there’s bits of sticky things that will take you two weeks to get out of your teeth. Photo: Girl Scouts of America



5/12 8. Girl Scout S'mores Now we’re getting to the good stuff. Girl Scout S’mores are delicious. They’re graham cracker sandwich cookies with a chocolate-marshmallow filling. It’s like a mini campfire in your mouth, each and every time you take a bite. Photo: Girl Scouts of America

6/12 7. Chocolate-Dipped Girl Scout S'mores These cookies are everything we love about the regular S’mores, but dipped in chocolate. Can we have s’more? If you don’t like these cookies, you’re killin’ us, Smalls! Photo: Girl Scouts of America

7/12 6. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich Eat these cookies with milk or you will not be able to speak. These peanut butter sandwich cookies feature crunchy oatmeal on the outside and creamy peanut butter on the inside. You wouldn’t think that oatmeal and peanut butter go so well together, but they do. Oh God, they do. Photo: Girl Scouts of America

8/12 5. Caramel Chocolate Chip An oldie, but a goodie. These cookies are about as basic as you can get, but these are classics for a reason. They’re chocolate chip cookies that also feature caramel chips, along with a hint of sea salt. The mix of sweet and salty make these cookies an easy go-to when you’re hosting a party or shame-eating in bed on a Friday night. Photo: Girl Scouts of America



9/12 4. Thanks-A-Lot We’re torn on these cookies because, on the one hand, it’s the return of our old nemesis, Shortbread. On the other hand, the chocolate frosting in the middle of the two shortbread cookies is absolutely delicious. The texture of this cookie is great and the confusion it causes your taste buds is more than worth the boundaries these Girl Scouts cross in order to sell them to you. Thanks a lot. Photo: Girl Scouts of America

10/12 3. Caramel deLites/Samoas This is where things get tricky and we beg for mercy from the comments section. Tastes differ, OK? Samoas are delicious, of this there can be no doubt. The only problem is, we’re not huge fans of coconut and these cookies are covered in it. Luckily, the coconut is toasted and is mostly over-ridden by the caramel flavors as well. Separately, coconut and caramel are kind of awful. But put them together and magic happens. Photo: Girl Scouts of America

11/12 2. Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs This cookie is a layer of peanut butter coated with rich chocolate. That’s it. That’s the cookie. And it’s perfect. Photo: Girl Scouts of America

12/12 1. Thin Mints This is it. This is the cookie that keeps you coming back for more, year after year. It’s chocolate, it’s mint, it’s everything you want in a cookie. You can say that you buy Girl Scouts cookies because you support the entrepreneurship spirit of the organization. You can say you buy them to empower young girls in their pursuit of business acumen that will last their entire lives. But you’d be lying. You buy them because Thin Mints are delicious and you have no shame. Everything else is just extra. Photo: Girl Scouts of America

