Hilariously Inventive DIY Face Masks That May (Or May Not) Keep Coronavirus Away

The world is in crisis mode. Thanks to the spread of coronavirus, consumers are freaking out and stockpiling everything from hand sanitizer to toilet paper. One of the first products to sell out across the globe was face masks. Even though science has shown that surgical masks alone won’t prevent you from contracting COVID-19 (they’re more of a Band-Aid for those who are already infected), it might be wise to be prepared. Since you won’t be able to purchase a medical-grade surgical mask anytime soon, you’ll have to make your own. Here are some easily accessible items that can double as a DIY face mask in an emergency (though we make no guarantees about their effectiveness). Good luck out there!

1/10 A Bandanna Bandanas are back, and they’re not just for cowboys and dogs anymore. Tie a bandanna tightly around your pie hole for protection.

2/10 Your Girlfriend's Bra Depending on her cup size, your girlfriend’s over-the-shoulder-boulder-holder should provide not one, but two face masks! Just slice the band, position cup over mouth, and use the adjustable straps to get a nice, snug fit.

3/10 A Diaper The breathability factor is low here, but diapers are absorbent and provide ample coverage. Place the crotch part over your nose and mouth, then use the adhesive strips to seal the mask at the back of your head.

4/10 Flowerpot Flowerpots might be heavier than ideal for a face mask if you go for the ceramic variety, but plastic should be perfect. They even have ventilation holes for easy breathing. Now all you need is a roll of duct tape to secure it in place.



5/10 A Leaf Don’t attempt this face mask unless you have basic botanical knowledge (putting poison ivy on your mug would be a really bad move). But if you know a safe leaf from a poisonous one, this is a free, abundant, natural option for your contagion prevention needs.

6/10 A Nut Cup The almond shape of a nut cup fits perfectly over the nose and mouth area while the sturdiness ensures your makeshift mask will last until the outbreak ends.

7/10 Underwear Go for the full-bottom style for maximum effect. No thongs, please. Whether they’re your lady’s granny panties or a clean pair of your own tighty whities, underwear provides ample coverage and elastic to keep your DIY mask in place.

8/10 A Sleep Mask Just slide this perfectly-sized mask down from your eyes to your mouth and keep the germs out.



9/10 Tube Socks We recommend using new tube socks for this endeavor, but in a crisis situation, you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do. One large pair should suffice to cover your nose and mouth – unless you have a big head, in which case, you might have to knot a few together.

10/10 Takeout Container Rinse out that container from your Chinese takeout last night, repurpose some string, and create your own face mask that smells (pleasantly?) like your favorite go-to order.

