Mandatory Movie Battles: Space and Soul Explorations ‘Ad Astra’ v. ‘Interstellar’

by Josh Plainse

It’s hard to look at Ad Astra and not think of Interstellar. Both films are set in the not-so-distant-future, one that is plagued by something threatening the existence of humanity.  Interstellar was pretty straight forward with the whole “we ran out of food” dilemma, and while Ad Astra touches on natural disasters (in a way), the problem motivating its protagonist (Brad Pitt) is a bit more personal.

Both science fiction epics follow astronauts as they venture to the far reaches of space. Their journeys are dramatic, thrilling and prophetic. If science’s role in society is to make our sci-fi dreams a reality, then these films inform our future. Let’s pit these cinematic fortune cookies against one another. Warning: major spoilers for both Interstellar and Ad Astra ahead!

Audiences aren’t going to connect with Ad Astra the way they did with Interstellar when it came out. Where the latter is loud, thrilling and action-packed, the former is subtle, poignant and psychological. This does not necessarily make Interstellar a better movie, however, it most certainly makes it more entertaining. Didactic character studies are all well and good, but no one has rewatched Taxi Driver 20 times (or maybe you have). Interstellar‘s ambition, sound, and style win the day.

Overall Winner: Interstellar

