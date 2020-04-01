Hilariously Creative Bakers Want You to Have Your Toilet Paper and Eat It, Too

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone has toilet paper on the brain. But when we think about TP, it usually causes us anxiety, stress, and frustration due to nationwide shortages of the cozy, comfy ass wipes. No more! Thanks to the latest bakery trend, we’re looking at toilet paper in a whole new light.

All over the world, bakers are tapping into their sense of humor and creating cakes shaped like rolls of toilet paper. The trend seems to have started in Germany, where Schurener Backparadies rolled out the pastries, only to have them snatched up as quickly as real toilet paper at a retail store. They’re now up to 200 toilet paper cakes a day. Nadia Cakes of California and Minnesota (and winner of Cupcake Wars on Food Network) is offering the Charmin-esque cakes as part of its April Fools’ menu. The confections taste a lot better than a wad of cotton two-ply. They’re available in chocolate or vanilla flavors with vanilla bean and buttercream frosting, all wrapped in marshmallow fondant to give the cakes a textured TP appearance.

Of course, these edible works of art have been selling like, well, hot cakes, so we can’t completely put our toilet paper panic-buying to rest. If you’re able to locate a bakery selling them near you, we highly endorse hoarding this kind of TP. (The cakes should freeze well.) If you can’t find any TP-like sweetness in your ‘hood, don’t despair. YouTube tutorials are popping up all over so you can make your own masterpiece (complete with chocolate skid marks, perhaps?) at home.

