New Batman Restaurant Puts the ‘Ham’ Back in Gotham

Batman has been reinvented over and over by various actors. Regardless of who is wearing the black costume, comic book fans obviously can’t get enough of the moody superhero who stands on the roofs of buildings looking for lowlifes and nefarious criminals. That’s why we’re so stoked to hear about a DC Comics-inspired restaurant opening up in London, even if the concept seems a little corny.

Park Row London promises to be the epicenter of all things DC. The 18,000 square-foot space will be made up of three bars and five restaurants. There will be a Penguin-themed bar that would make Danny DeVito happy called Iceberg Lounge, a British pub called Pennyworth (for Bruce Wayne’s butler), a Harley Quinn restaurant, and even a speakeasy exclusively for bad guys called Old Gotham City.

The restaurant’s Instagram account merely says it will open in the spring. Fans of the DC universe who don’t live in England (and can’t fly there themselves like someone from Planet Kryptonite) might want to book a flight and head across the pond this summer.

Photo: Warner Bros

Natty light wants to do what no politician can: Remove Your Student Loan Debt

1/12 Brews News: Busch Family Gets Own TV Show (No, Not That Busch) Get more food and drink news here. Photo: MTV

2/12 Nostalgia Alert: Dunkaroos Are Back to Give You the Cavities You Haven’t Had Since You Were 12 Get more food and drink news here. Photo: General Mills

3/12 Man Pulls Gun, Throws White Claw on Craft Beer Lovers (Sinner or Saint?) Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Casarsa (Getty Images)

4/12 India Apartment Pipes Flow With Booze Instead of Water, Modern Day Parable Comes True Get more food and drink news here. Photo: NataliaSokko (Getty Images)



5/12 Secret Shopper: Police Arrest Man Thought to Be Hiding in Grocery Store Ceiling Since December Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Михаил Руденко (Getty Images)

6/12 Treat Yourself to This $30K Whisky, You’ve Earned It This Valentine’s Day Get more food and drink news here. Photo: urbazon (Getty Images)

7/12 In New Jenga Jell-O Shot Game, Everyone Is a Winner (Or Is It a Loser?) Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Christian Aslund (Getty Images)

8/12 Man Claims Whiskey Cured Him of Coronavirus, Now Just Needs Cure For Alcoholism Get more food and drink news here. Photo: BJI / Blue Jean Images (Getty Images)



9/12 The NBA Now Has an Official Spirit, But It’s Not Good for Playing Basketball (A Cautionary Tale) Get more food and drink news here. Photo: ruslanshramko (Getty Images)

10/12 People Are Pissed New Jersey Named Itself Pizza Capital of the World (10 US States More Deserving of the Title) Get more food and drink news here. Photo: LauriPatterson (Getty Images)

11/12 Just For Big Kids: Trix and Skittles Combine Fruity Sugar Warfare in New Beer Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Pontoon Brewing

12/12 Let’s Kick This Pig! New Bacon Patch Reduces Cravings When You’re Jonesing For a Strip Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Strong Roots

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.